The perfectly designed loft apartment

An attic is one of those spaces in the house that's filled with mystery and charm and maybe even harbours a few secrets. As such, you simply don't pass up an opportunity to live in one. There are a ton of 'grown-up' perks to it too: skylights flooding the space with light, for example or the fact that you don't need to splurge on curtains. Not to mention that in most cases an attic offers great views of the both the city and the night sky! Plus, being on the very top of a building means there are many interesting architectural elements here.

If you hadn't guessed already, today's home is a stunner of an attic space that's been designed by the Polish-based Superpozycja Architects. They have managed to use every square metre of the apartment and turn it into a functional, organised and beautiful space. The end result is a stylishly cosy apartment that you simply cannot take your eyes away from!