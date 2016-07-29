The raw home of surprising luxury

Show of hands, those of you who have dreamt of living in a (seemingly) rundown, ramshackle house? Nobody? That's what we thought. But we'd bet you the Queen's gold if you don't change your mind once you see the house we're exploring today. We are legitimately blown away by the creativity and style seen in this once abandoned house that has now been turned into a fully-functional and stunning villa.

Designed by the brilliant Arno Brandlhuber, who also happens to own the place, the house was once a German underwear factory that occupies 5,500 square metres of space in the lovely little town of Potsdam near Berlin. The house is a reflection of Brandlhuber's own aesthetic—minimalist, sustainable and cost-effective. He bought the home in 2012 to turn it into his weekend retreat and apart from the windows (which we'll come to soon enough!), didn't make too many structural changes to the facade.

The house lives up to its name—Antivilla—in that it doesn't stick to the tried and tested rules of villa architecture. Instead Brandlhuber has created a piece of art that is a stroke of pure genius.