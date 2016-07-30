The perfect low-budget family home

Stilt houses have been used for centuries to protect homes from the devastating effects of extreme weather conditions. These homes are relatively well protected from flood damage, and some say that the stilt base is better suited to ride out an earthquake. But stilt homes aren't just practical, they also happen to be quite elegant. The contrast between the main building mass and the pylons—or pilotis—gives these homes a certain lightweight grace and striking presence. As we will see today, this elegance is evident in even the most sturdy and industrial-style homes. So let's get on with exploring one such home through a series of photos. Today's project is a Japanese stilt home with a very solid industrial design. It is constructed from steel and has a box-like shape. Finally, it comes to us courtesy of Japanese architects Hara Urban Space Factory. Come with us on a photo tour to see all the details…
The stilt construction consists of three levels with a central concrete supporting base and a series of steel stilts or pilotis. The white facade has steel cladding and the side-walls extend to form a partially open enclosure on the upper level. The industrial-style staircases and railings have been designed with a fine steel railing. Finally, note the architects have created a very lightweight aesthetic out of a home with industrial-style heft and solidity.
The vast windows are another element lifting the visual weight of the home. From this angle we can see how the large glass windows cover the front wall from floor to ceiling. We also have a good view of the central staircase built from concrete. The raw concrete matches the fine grey tones of the steel walls and builds on the authentic industrial style aesthetic. Another staircase awaits us inside, so let's have a peek inside…
The home has a central staircase with the same lightweight railing we saw on the exterior. From here, we can also get a good sense of the flexible-style living areas. These living areas have a basic open-plan layout and multipurpose spaces that can be screened off or divided when needed. Here we can see how the internal walls have been minimised and traditional style tatami mats installed on the floor. Let's have a look at this level in more detail…
The home has multiple tatami rooms with a variety of wood finishes. They also have lots of built-in storage that is often used to store futon beds and mobile furnishings. This keeps the rooms free from clutter and allows them to be used for multiple functions. These rooms are also set on a slightly raised platform. This helps keep them free from dust and helps delineate the boundaries of these living areas.
The home has a large dining room with a western-style dining table. The room is sparsely decorated and has a serene, calming ambience. On the right we have a series of sliding glass doors that allow the occupants to completely close off this room when needed. As with traditional shoji-style sliding doors, they let in a lot of light. Also, this may be a western-style dining room, but it has a very Japanese feel. This is due to the prevalence of wood, the pale colour palette and the minimalist decor.
Here we have a better view of the terrace enclosure we saw earlier from the outside. This terrace provides the space for a simple garden lawn and serves as a second dining area as well. It also has a very practical purpose. The raised wall provides additional protection in case of environmental disaster. Let's not overlook just how much privacy it provides too!
