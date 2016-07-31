8 ways to create the perfect home office

Physical books may seem a little old-fashioned to some, but they will give the home office a classic, timeless appeal. If you don't actually have that many books to store, consider installing some floor-to-ceiling display shelves. These could be filled with inspiring mementos, posters, quotes or objects that relate to the work at hand.

Contrary to popular option, it's best to hide the humdrum or stressful objects that you might commonly use. These will start you thinking about unfinished tasks and increase stress levels. If you have the option, consider installing a mixture of open and closed storage units.