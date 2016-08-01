10 tiny and totally adorable kitchens to copy

It’s a well-known and regarded truth that house prices teeter and totter, but generally, and in the end, they rise. Hong Kong’s real estate has been up and down over the last year, with prices surprising individuals by falling far more than expected. However, even though the market may be seen as faltering, it is a harsh reality that Hong Kong still boasts some of the priciest property in the world. With such expensive property, it is no wonder than many consider downsizing to a more manageable sized abode.

Whether you are on a budget, or have older children who have since moved out of the family home, downsizing on space certainly doesn’t have to mean downsizing on style. To show you how to retain a sense of sophistication and grace in your small dwelling, we will today check out 10 totally adorable (and cosy!) kitchens. Grab a little inspiration by checking out our collection below, and give your minuscule cooking space a fancy, fabulous and fashionable refresh!