7 incredible open-plan layouts to copy

What's not to love about open-plan homes? They evoke and exude a sense of comfort and liveability. They maximise space, by providing a flow of movement and cohesive movement. And finally, they are contemporary, designed for the modern-day family, who require practicality, versatility and efficiency.

Designing an open-plan abode can be a fabulous way to create an airy and roomy aesthetic within your dwelling—with the added benefit of looking and feeling commodious and expansive. If you are considering refurbishing your house or apartment and want to include an open plan layout, then you have come to the right place.

We’ve found 7 incredible floor plans to copy, which are sure to improve the overall feeling, atmosphere and air within your space. Read on below to learn more!