The small and affordable one-storey home

Once upon a time, bungalows were the 'it' thing in Germany. Everyone and their aunts and uncles studiously saved up to build their ever-after home. The style was generally uniform—mostly flat-roofed, single-storeyed homes. This was back in the 60s and 70s though. That soon gave way to more practical solutions such as apartments. But if current trends are anything to go by, it would seem that that old trend is making a comeback (much like those hippie/hipster sunnies and high-waisted jeans). And like every recycled trend, it needs to have a makeover of sorts in order to appeal to modern sensibilities! Cut a long story short, that is essentially the story behind the house we're exploring today.

A relic from the 60s, the bungalow today looks nothing like its erstwhile version. Designed by 4plus5, it has received a stylish and modern facelift, both outside and inside. Dive in!