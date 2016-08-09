Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

8 ingenious ways to fit an office into a small home

April Kennedy April Kennedy
FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
Loading admin actions …

Few people are fortunate enough to have a separate home study—particularly in a city like Hong Kong. But this, of course, means that others have found all sorts of weird and wonderful ways to create a home office in even the smallest home! Let's face it, most people only need a small and quiet place to work on a laptop anyway. The key factor, though, is comfort and the ability to really switch off from your surroundings. So how can you do that in a small home? Well, today we present 8 ways to fit an office into a small home. There's something here for everyone!

1. Integrated built-in bookshelf

Zelena apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist study/office
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

This little living room has an enviable little home office space. The desk has been set up on the hallway side of the room and gives the occupant just that little bit of extra mental space.

2. A hallway and office in one

Ispirazione nordica, ministudio architetti ministudio architetti Minimalist study/office
ministudio architetti

ministudio architetti
ministudio architetti
ministudio architetti

A hallway office is often a good option for a couple or those living alone. Something like this could even be created from the bottom shelf of a bookcase. The chair can be tucked out of the way when it's not in use—you might even use a fold-up chair.

3. The perfect corner solution

Projeto Alto do Ipiranga SP, Lo. interiores Lo. interiores Modern study/office
Lo. interiores

Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores
Lo. interiores

Corners are often the most underutilised spaces in a home. So this area can be turned into a great little study with some effective task lighting and a good office chair.

4. Replacing the nightstand

Loft apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist bedroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

If you have a little home, but a decent-sized bedroom, it might be worth ditching one of the bedside tables or nightstands. This obviously isn't an ideal situation, but it's certainly far better than working in bed!

5. A fold-out study

FLATMATE: Eine raumsparende Lösung für das Homeoffice in Zeiten der CORONA-Krise, studio michael hilgers studio michael hilgers Study/officeDesks
studio michael hilgers

studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers
studio michael hilgers

Flexible furniture can be a great solution. This little fold-out desk can also function as a very stylish side cabinet. It could easily be propped up against almost any room in a small home. The best part is that closing it up at night will really help you switch off from work. This unit comes to us courtesy of designer Michael Hilgers.

6. Office on a staircase

The Green Studio Fraher and Findlay Modern study/office
Fraher and Findlay

The Green Studio

Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay
Fraher and Findlay

This little office is definitely one of our favourites. It's been created out of a tiny ledge on the staircase and has the perfect window view!

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Window ledge study

드레스룸과 서재가 있는 15평 신혼집, 홍예디자인 홍예디자인 Modern study/office
홍예디자인

홍예디자인
홍예디자인
홍예디자인

Windows often make the best home office spaces in a small home. With just a very narrow ledge you have an instant study. Check out this little office for inspiration!

8. Use a wall-mounted lamp

Salón en Barcelona: Color y Funcionalidad, Dröm Living Dröm Living Modern living room
Dröm Living

Dröm Living
Dröm Living
Dröm Living

A good task light is often all you need to really create some boundaries around a little office area. With a wall-mounted light like this, you'll be ready to get stuck into some real work.

For more small home inspiration, check out 6 great small home ideas from one apartment.

A 33sqm home built for two
Which of these small home office ideas is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks