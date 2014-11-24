Organising your entryway

One of the first things to think about in an entryway is a place to hang coats and jackets. Coats are usually the bulkiest items of clothing that we own, and having them lying around a kitchen or living space is no fun at all, especially since they remind us of the outdoors—hardly conducive to relaxing. Depending on both your taste and your space, there are a couple of solutions. A free-standing coat stand is pretty if you have room for it, though beware that it's form might end up obscured if it's overloaded (one way to avoid this is to put little-used coats and jackets into storage).