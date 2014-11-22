Your browser is out-of-date.

Stylish storage for jewelry

An engagement ring, a vintage bracelet from grandma, a shell necklace from an Asian holiday and a golden watch—nothing pulls a fashionable life together like sparkling jewelry. And no matter whether it is outrageously expensive gemstones, precious heirlooms or simple costume jewelry, these precious jewels are much too important to let them lie around unpacked and unsorted on the dresser or in the bathroom. Instead, our jewelry deserves a safe and stylish home. Here are our stylish suggestions for storing your jewelry.

