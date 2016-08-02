Early guests? 8 tricks to speed-clean your home!

One of the most frustrating, unnerving and difficult party-related issues almost always relates to the early arrival of a guest or guests. If you've organised your time correctly, you will probably find you have already completed most of your cleaning, and you are ready for your visitors to arrive. But if you happen to lead a busy, frenetic or hectic lifestyle (like most of us in Hong Kong) then you will no doubt start to stress!

Never fear, a quick speed-clean is all it takes to get your dwelling looking sanitary, stylish and soirée set. To get you stated we have gathered our top 9 tips to revamp your home from sloppy or shabby, to spotless and sparkling, in no time at all. Read on below to learn more, gather some helpful hints, and guarantee your abode is prepared and ready for a festive and fun function.