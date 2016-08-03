9 tricks to save money in your Hong Kong home

When living in an expensive city such as Hong Kong, it is important to ensure you know where every one of your domestic dollars goes. With rising electricity, gas and water bills, it can be easy to spend far more than you realise. However, saving money doesn't have to mean pinching pennies or becoming a miser, in actual fact, living economically can start by taking advantage of items you already have within your home.

Today at homify we are going to take a peek at 9 simple ways to save money in your Hong Kong home. If you find yourself wanting to reduce your overall domestic spending, or become a little more environmentally friendly, read on below and start saving now!