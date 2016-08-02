Your browser is out-of-date.

A perfectly designed modern apartment

April Kennedy April Kennedy
PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern style bedroom
The simple and streamlined aesthetic of Scandinavian design has been a powerful force in modern home decor for many years. But in recent times, many people have come to fall in love with the rustic elements of this style. It adds a certain warmth and homely cosiness that really works in a minimally designed home. So, we anticipate that many of our readers will love the perfectly subtle modern apartment we will explore today. Italian architects BF Studio have designed this home with gorgeous thick wooden floorboards, gleaming white fitted cabinets and a decidedly simple aesthetic. It is a small home, but it has a downright charming ambience. Come with us on a photo tour to explore all the details. We bet you'll love it!

Modern rustic decor

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern kitchen
The main living area has gorgeous wooden floorboards and furnishings. The use of wood adds real warmth and colour to the otherwise monochrome home. See how the wooden materials also been used to introduce texture and subtle natural variations into the design. Texture and variation are an important element in creating a cosy home. Finally, see how the use of white has been used to link the decor of the dining room and kitchen area.

Streamlined open-plan design

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern living room
The architects have combined the kitchen, dining and living room to create one large volume. This doesn't just make the space feel large it also allows the natural light from the kitchen window to permeate throughout the space. They have also employed a few common strategies to make the small home feel spacious. The coffee table is made from glass and the minimalist furniture follows the existing lines of the room. This avoids breaking up the visual flow of the room. Also, note how the living room has been subtly separated from the kitchen by using soft grey feature walls on either side.

Breakfast bar

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern kitchen
The details in a small home can be really important, so let's check out the breakfast bar. By simply raising the kitchen bench on one side, the designers have created another eating area. It is a small design feature but one with a lot of impact. It encourages interaction between the two living areas to make for a more sociable and less isolated way of living in this home. It also creates a shield to hide away the clutter of a working kitchen.

Bedroom with smart storage

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern style bedroom
The bedroom has a lot of smart storage features. The area above the bedroom headboard is often underutilised, so it's great to see a high wall cabinet being used here. We love how the cabinet runs the entire length of the room to create a simple and uncluttered look. It also has a great inset bench that for open storage and lighting. You could even get away with eliminating the bedroom side tables with a unit like this. Also, see how the bedroom has been kept small to allow room for a walk-in closet. What an extravagance for a small home!

Stylish guest bathroom

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern bathroom
The guest bathroom has the same subtle monochrome colour palette we have seen throughout the home. It also has a rather unusual series of pendant lights. These are a lovely change from the usual built-in bathroom lights. They add a little antique-style flair to the bathroom. The bathroom may be small, but the streamlined wall-to-wall vanity and built-in shelf make the room feel spacious.

Family-sized bathroom

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern bathroom
The designers have created space for a bathtub, shower and his and hers sinks. In this large family-style bathroom the rustic element has really been accentuated by the addition of a wooden ceiling as well. This is an unusual choice for a bathroom, but with adequate sealers it's a perfectly practical option as well.

For more small home inspiration, check out: 7 incredible open-plan layouts to copy.

What's your favourite element in this subtle modern home? 

