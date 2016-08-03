Your browser is out-of-date.

10 amazing tiny bathrooms to copy

April Kennedy April Kennedy
PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern bathroom
Tiny bathrooms can be utterly cute and cosy, but more often than not they verge on cramped and dark. After all, a tiny bathroom has to fit an awful lot of fixed elements, and we don't often have many options when it comes to the basic layout. But when all the little furnishings, storage units and decorations come into play in just the right way, they pack a huge decorative punch. In essence, a great little bathroom is like a gorgeous puzzle in which everything has been placed in the perfect spot. So, here at homify, we always take note when we discover a new tiny bathroom. Today we will present 8 of our favourites—we hope you love them as much as we do!

1. Neutral and streamlined

homify Minimalist style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

First up, this raw yet elegant bathroom showcases just what can be done in a tiny space with some thoughtful textures and stylish fittings. A combination of matte materials adds to the rich and earthy finish.

2. Industrial style bathroom

Loft apartment, Polygon arch&des Polygon arch&des Minimalist style bathroom
Polygon arch&amp;des

Polygon arch&des
Polygon arch&amp;des
Polygon arch&des

Every inch of space in this industrial style bathroom has been used to great effect. The wooden cabinet has been whittled down the minimum size and the hanging pendant lights and round mirror pack a big decorative punch. 

3. Tiny bathroom in two tones

Showcase Retreat, Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur Modern bathroom
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur
Gisbert Pöppler Architektur Interieur

We love the chocolate tones of this little bathroom. The built-in side cabinet is another lovely element. It barely takes up any space, but creates storage area and a decorative stand to boot!

4. A cosy little bathroom

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern bathroom
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

If you love quiet, Scandinavian-style interiors you'll love this little grey bathroom. Note the antique style pendant bathroom lights and colourful wall tiles.

5. A deceptive little bathroom

homify Modern bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This little bathroom looks huge—but it's deceptive. The huge mirror and transparent shower screen allow the eye to move throughout the space in one seamless flow. The gorgeous tiny blue bathroom tiles add a lot of flair too. 

6. A Nordic-style little bathroom

homify Scandinavian style bathroom Wood White
homify

homify
homify
homify

This little windowless bathroom feels bright, fresh and clean. This is of course due to the light colour palette and pale timber feature walls.

7. A lush green bathroom

homify Eclectic style bathroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

The gorgeous green subway tiles in this little bathroom have a lot of pizzazz. They have been matched with a chandelier fixture that adds a lot of decadence to the room. To finish the effect, the room is surrounded in wall-to-wall mirrors.

8. A cosy blue bathroom

Casa GC55, Taller Estilo Arquitectura Taller Estilo Arquitectura Eclectic style bathroom
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura
Taller Estilo Arquitectura

There's a lot to love about this little bathroom. The shower room makes the room feel big and the colourful blue tiles make it beautifully homely.

9. The tricky mirror room

Hamberg House, Richmond, London, London Atelier Ltd London Atelier Ltd Modern bathroom Marble White
London Atelier Ltd

Hamberg House, Richmond, London

London Atelier Ltd
London Atelier Ltd
London Atelier Ltd

The little windowless bathroom also acts as a walkway. It could have easily felt awkward and cramped, but the mirrored wall cabinets, wall-mounted units and all-white decor help avoid this. A favourite feature is a little hard to see—it's the skylight on the ceiling.

10. The power of yellow

仙川の家, Studio R1 Architects Office Studio R1 Architects Office Modern bathroom
Studio R1 Architects Office

Studio R1 Architects Office
Studio R1 Architects Office
Studio R1 Architects Office

White is often the tone of choice for a small bathroom, but just look at the vibrant power of the wall in this little bathroom. It adds a whole lot of vibrancy and this will always make a tiny bathroom feel that little bit more special.

If the neat efficiency of these little bathrooms has got you interested in making your home-life more streamlined, check out 9 home organisation tricks to make your life better.

The simple home with a playful side
Which of these tiny bathrooms is your favourite? 

Discover home inspiration!

No, Thanks