10 amazing tiny bathrooms to copy

Tiny bathrooms can be utterly cute and cosy, but more often than not they verge on cramped and dark. After all, a tiny bathroom has to fit an awful lot of fixed elements, and we don't often have many options when it comes to the basic layout. But when all the little furnishings, storage units and decorations come into play in just the right way, they pack a huge decorative punch. In essence, a great little bathroom is like a gorgeous puzzle in which everything has been placed in the perfect spot. So, here at homify, we always take note when we discover a new tiny bathroom. Today we will present 8 of our favourites—we hope you love them as much as we do!
First up, this raw yet elegant bathroom showcases just what can be done in a tiny space with some thoughtful textures and stylish fittings. A combination of matte materials adds to the rich and earthy finish.
Every inch of space in this industrial style bathroom has been used to great effect. The wooden cabinet has been whittled down the minimum size and the hanging pendant lights and round mirror pack a big decorative punch.
We love the chocolate tones of this little bathroom. The built-in side cabinet is another lovely element. It barely takes up any space, but creates storage area and a decorative stand to boot!
If you love quiet, Scandinavian-style interiors you'll love this little grey bathroom. Note the antique style pendant bathroom lights and colourful wall tiles.
This little bathroom looks huge—but it's deceptive. The huge mirror and transparent shower screen allow the eye to move throughout the space in one seamless flow. The gorgeous tiny blue bathroom tiles add a lot of flair too.
This little windowless bathroom feels bright, fresh and clean. This is of course due to the light colour palette and pale timber feature walls.
The gorgeous green subway tiles in this little bathroom have a lot of pizzazz. They have been matched with a chandelier fixture that adds a lot of decadence to the room. To finish the effect, the room is surrounded in wall-to-wall mirrors.
There's a lot to love about this little bathroom. The shower room makes the room feel big and the colourful blue tiles make it beautifully homely.
The little windowless bathroom also acts as a walkway. It could have easily felt awkward and cramped, but the mirrored wall cabinets, wall-mounted units and all-white decor help avoid this. A favourite feature is a little hard to see—it's the skylight on the ceiling.
White is often the tone of choice for a small bathroom, but just look at the vibrant power of the wall in this little bathroom. It adds a whole lot of vibrancy and this will always make a tiny bathroom feel that little bit more special.
