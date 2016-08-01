The 20sqm home with everything

Some of us save up year-round so that we can rent a VW van or a trailer and just go on a road trip and commune with nature and… you get the picture, right? Living the gypsy life is a lovely, whimsical thought that conjures up images of lush fields, quickly put together dinners and long, balmy nights spent staring at the stars. So it shouldn't come as a surprise then that are those among us who want to make that their daily reality—without really, you know, quitting your job and riding off into the sun. The tiny little house we're exploring today is one such dream turned into reality—a 20 square metre space on wheels that has everything you could possibly need and was constructed at a quarter of the price of a full-blown house.

Needless to say, we're in love and daydreaming about the day we get to pack our bags and go live in a house like this!