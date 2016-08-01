The 20sqm home with everything

Some of us save up year-round so that we can rent a VW van or a trailer and just go on a road trip and commune with nature and… you get the picture, right? Living the gypsy life is a lovely, whimsical thought that conjures up images of lush fields, quickly put together dinners and long, balmy nights spent staring at the stars. So it shouldn't come as a surprise then that are those among us who want to make that their daily reality—without really, you know, quitting your job and riding off into the sun. The tiny little house we're exploring today is one such dream turned into reality—a 20 square metre space on wheels that has everything you could possibly need and was constructed at a quarter of the price of a full-blown house.
Needless to say, we're in love and daydreaming about the day we get to pack our bags and go live in a house like this!
Look at that! All you need to do is hook that up to your van or your car and off you go to wherever you want to take this mobile home. Whether it's winter or summer, whether you want to go to a forest, countryside, lakeside (and so on) you can simply tag along this sturdy little home.
Constructed mainly with timber, the house gives off the vibe of a rustic cabin in the woods, setting the vibe immediately. You can totally imagine parking it in the middle of nowhere, taking out a few chairs and having a glass or two of wine, don't you?
So what does a 20 square metre living space look like? Neat, organised and well thought out actually. No space has been wasted (obviously!) but the impression is of a clutter-free and wonderfully cosy place. The timber theme is continued inside, keeping that warm, rustic feel.
When you're constantly on the move, it's important to have the basic amenities to cook yourself a decent meal. Here, you get more than that. Here, you have a miniature, yet fully functional kitchen that through clever storage and practical decisions looks like a perfectly comfortable spot to whip up something. If you're looking to replicate smart kitchen design like these, speak to our experts.
From this view (taken from the 'bedroom'), you can get an overall picture of the space—with the kitchen to the left and the dining area to the right. Notice how the open-plan design helps to maximise small spaces such as this; the dining table is essentially a wall-mounted wooden plank under which the seating blocks can be stored when not in use.
It's crucial for small spaces such as this to have enough light coming in. This not only keeps it airy and bright but actually makes the space seem bigger than it is.
What living space is complete without a living room Just as in the other areas of this house, timber is the sole raw material used here, and it goes a long way in imparting charm to a space like this. When you are working with a limited area, it's smarter to choose warmer, lighter materials as it will help the space look larger and cosier.
Although tiny, this tiny little nook for relaxation is the perfect spot to catch up on a book while chugging down a mug of coffee—you know, for those days when it's rainy or cold outside.
And finally, we leave you with this fairytale-ish view of the sleeping spot! Since this would be the least-used spot (while still being important!), the architects chose to relegate it to the 'loft' of the mobile home, and it's just about enough space for you to climb up the ladder and tuck yourself into a warm, comfortable space. A few ceiling lights and a potted plant make the spot even cosier. Now, wouldn't you love to give this beauty a whirl?
