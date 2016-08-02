The budget makeover of 3 Japanese homes

Tokyo is an ultramodern city filled with gorgeous gardens, traditional temples, and dazzling skyscrapers. So naturally, renovations of old homes here are exciting and inspiring. Today we will witness the smart, elegant yet relatively inexpensive transformations of 3 Japanese homes, all brought about by teams of savvy restoration and renovation experts. The abodes were originally mundane and lacked personality. Spaces were lying unutilised and there was a need to introduce colours and textures to make them habitable. But with the backing of only 6 million yen and oodles of innovative thinking, these residences are now cosy, chic and vibrant places for a modern family to live in. Take our photo tour to see more!
The dominance of white and grey tones made this space look clinical. It lacked brightness and warmth, though the kitchen was designed smartly and the open-plan layout was in line with contemporary design.
The living space adjoining the kitchen now features cosy mid-century furnishing with colourful cushions adding to the fun element of the area. The patterned wooden flooring lends immense visual interest paired with a charming blue wall next to the dining nook. A simple wall-mounted shelf adds utility, too, while indoor plants help bring nature inside. Touches of bold black and a wooden counter add pizzazz to the primarily white kitchen, while chic, industrially-inspired lights liven up this space.
Boring white and beige tones ruled this space which could be easily used for sleeping, living, entertaining and more. It also received ample light through the large glass windows. But the lack of furnishing or any stylish design elements made it a dull and uninviting space.
The new herringbone flooring in different shades of wood along with the stunning border of mosaic tiles has altered the entire look and feel of this room. A raised platform with wooden walls on two sides and drapes for the other two is perfect for chatting cosily, resting, or relaxing with a book. The vintage-style wooden furnishing of this room goes very well with its peaceful and soothing aura, and this feeling is enhanced by the presence of lush potted plants which also line the windowsill and hang from the ceiling.
Despite the presence of large glass doors leading to the veranda, the dining area looked gloomy, thanks to the colour of the walls and heavy wooden furniture eating up most of the space. Too many objects cluttered this space too, and added to the disorderly appearance.
The cheap renovation of this house was beautifully achieved due to the way the professionals made use of existing wooden elements in places. For instance, in this dining space and kitchen, fresh wooden accents were combined with old ones for a warm, rustic yet contemporary appeal. The mildly varying tones and textures of the floor, the wood and iron dining furniture, the kitchen counter and the kitchen cabinets contribute to the visual depth of this space. The dashes of vivid blue on the wall and door add spunk, while the pendant lamps in a muted golden shade brighten up this area lovingly in the evenings.
The modest sum of 6 million yen took these despondent Japanese home to the heights of stylishness, by bringing in interesting patterns, textures, cheery colours, and clever ideas.