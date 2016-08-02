The budget makeover of 3 Japanese homes

The cheap renovation of this house was beautifully achieved due to the way the professionals made use of existing wooden elements in places. For instance, in this dining space and kitchen, fresh wooden accents were combined with old ones for a warm, rustic yet contemporary appeal. The mildly varying tones and textures of the floor, the wood and iron dining furniture, the kitchen counter and the kitchen cabinets contribute to the visual depth of this space. The dashes of vivid blue on the wall and door add spunk, while the pendant lamps in a muted golden shade brighten up this area lovingly in the evenings.

The modest sum of 6 million yen took these despondent Japanese home to the heights of stylishness, by bringing in interesting patterns, textures, cheery colours, and clever ideas. Here’s another makeover story that you might find interesting: The miraculous makeover of an awful apartment.