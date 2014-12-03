​Stunning offices to make you want to go to work

This is another example of an office where the choice of lighting has had a significant effect on the overall energy of the room. The furniture here has been beautifully selected, and it’s clear a lot of thought has gone into avoiding easy office options. However what really brings the room together and makes it feel that bit less impersonal is the woven lampshade used throughout and seen most clearly in the foreground. This unexpected, highly quirky piece adds character and breaks up the minimalist uniformity of the rest of the space.

