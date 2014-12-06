Bring your living room to life with unusual cushions

Cushions can either act as an understated complement to your living room or bedroom design, or a bold, loud contrast to the rest of the room. Many people who favour otherwise serious and subdued interior designs choose to use cushions as an opportunity to get silly and introduce a bit of novelty to the room. Cushion shopping is a chance to go wild with textiles, patterns and colours – if that’s what you want. Of course, cushions are not purely about aesthetics; they have a functional purpose too, so it’s important that you make comfy choices. The cushions in this ideabook will help ensure you sit – and lounge, lie and lean – in style.