​Keeping time with unique contemporary clocks

Time may not be very welcome in our lives and homes, particularly as we age and it seems to pass that little bit more quickly every year. However, time will always be the extra member of our households, whether we want it to or not; so we might as well invite it in with open arms and have fun in doing to. Fortunately, a clock is an item it’s possible to go fairly wild with in terms of form and even function, as multiple designers over the years have proven. The clocks in this ideabook are all extremely up-to-the-minute, in all possible senses. Put one of these in your kitchen or living room, and you can be sure you’ll never get stuck in the past.
This fresh take on cuckoo clock kitsch retains the cute and quirky charm of the original model but simplifies it for the modern home. The simple, clear clock face, decision to stick to only one statement colour and the stylised design of the bird figure itself all help to bring this clock up to date. The tree pattern is a pretty detail that helps modernise the look and prevents the clock from appearing too blank, while the usual house shape and pendulum have been retained as references back to the clock’s conventional design.
This alternative colour option would work well for rooms where too much red would clash with the rest of the decor.
Here we can see how striking the effect can be when a clock is stripped back to its very basics. Without even a face to conceal its inner workings, the cogs that power this remarkable piece are clearly visible as the hands continue on their daily journey round the hours. Exposing the clock’s mechanism in this way enhances the dynamic element of the clock, as more moving parts than usual will be visible. The design denies the mystery of time; here, all its workings are laid out for all to see. Replacing the numbers with functional bolts adds to the strangely utilitarian appeal of this unique clock.
Photographed straight on, the cluster of cogs that forms the unusual centrepiece of the clock can be better seen.
Those who don’t have access to any other time-telling device might be best advised not to invest in this flamboyant clock, since it appears that it might be a little difficult to be 100% sure which time it’s actually indicating. If, however, you’re looking for a clock that looks simply fantastic and is purely decorative – as opposed to one that will actually ensure you don’t miss your appointments – this is the one for you.
This picture shows a little more clearly how this design might function as a timepiece.
This innovative design uses pizza-like slices of different woods to carve the day up into hours. Again, the effect is one of extreme simplicity that reduces a clock to its most fundamental function. However, where the designer of the previous clock clearly revels in the challenge of presenting something in as industrial and no-frills a form as possible, the designer of this piece had warmth and domesticity in mind when this piece was created. Though uncomplicated in its form, the smooth loveliness of the clock and the pleasing variation between the woods used result in a soothing, calming effect. It’s possible to imagine staring at this clock for quite some time, becoming transfixed as the hands move gradually from one wooden section of time to the next.
It’s also possible to remove the clock from its tripod and mount it on a wall, as seen here.