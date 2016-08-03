The simple home with a playful side

There are days when you want a sensory overload, but most of the time—in a world with an attention span of 3 seconds—you simply don't. You want to dial it down to the basics where things are easier, simpler yet 100% efficient. And nowhere is this desire more tangibly realised than while building and designing your home. The house we are exploring today has been designed keeping in mind the pared-down aesthetics of the couple who own it. Don't for a second think that that means living a monastic life! On the contrary, the house incorporates the needs of the owners, even providing each partner a separate zone to pursue their passions while keeping the space open enough in order to not appear foreboding.

While simplicity is the operative word here, neither functionality nor style have been foregone. Let's take a look…