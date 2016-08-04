Everything in 75sqm… can you imagine?

The modular home we will explore today comes to us courtesy of Spanish home builders Casa Prefabricada Cube. It covers a modest 75m2 of floor space and has a compact modern design. Modular homes like this are prepared off-site and have become very popular in recent years. This is largely due to their environmentally beneficial qualities and the cost efficiency of working off-site. But it is also due to the increasing sophistication and flexibility of the designs. As an example, this particular Spanish home can easily be modified to suit a wide range of locations. It can also be adapted to fit home sizes ranging from 36m2 to a relatively large 172m2. So, without further ado come with us on a photo tour of this amazing abode!
The home is constructed as a simple cube with a corner patio. The patio roof is constructed with glavanised steel and the main building is made from reinforced concrete. The grey hues of the steel roof give the patio a solid, modern feel. The patio also acts as a barrier between the glass corner of the home and the outside world, creating more privacy for the occupants within the living room. Finally, this home may be constructed on a flat block, but the unit can be modified to suit plots of land with a slight incline.
The living room has a corner built with floor-to-ceiling glass walls. These allow lots of light to penetrate the home and give it a breezy, holiday feel. They also provide a very natural nesting place for a great corner sofa. This is a relatively modestly-sized modular home, so it's important to see how the furniture might be arranged. Also, note the dark wooden floorboards and white finishes. Modular homes can easily be modified to suit all tastes, but this combination is particularly stylish.
The L-shaped kitchen is simple and spacious. The beauty of modular housing is that every inch of space can be very efficiently allocated quite early in the design process. In this kitchen there are no awkward shapes to fill or work around. Instead, there is a huge profusion of storage spaces. The design also comes together with a very slick, uncomplicated and cohesive look.
The white kitchen cupboards are built from wood, the backsplash in grey tile and the countertops are made from black stone. This presents a fine unity of subtle tones that make for a very sophisticated kitchen decor. Although this colour scheme can be changed to suit, the basic materials are solid and chosen for their durability and environmental benefits. The home is heated with renewable energy and the surfaces are all water repellent.
This 75m2 unit can be built with two or three bedrooms. Although many people choose to furnish modular homes with their own furniture, the company also offers bespoke furniture options. This gives owners the opportunity to use furniture specially designed to suit the space. In this bedroom, we have a headboard and side tables—both made from water-repellent conglomerate wood with a laminate finish. The furniture has a light rustic theme that might suit those who like a beachside holiday theme. The bedroom is subtle, serene and perfect for a great night's sleep.
The compact bathroom covers 5m2 of floor space and has been designed with a minimalist approach. The black and white bathroom fittings have been used to create a striking and simple monochromatic design. Generous windows provide lots of ventilation, while the black unit offers adequate storage space. As an aside, check out the bidet—a feature that is sure to please guests who appreciate a cross-cultural touch.
