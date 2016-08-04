9 creative ways to add plants to your small home

Here at homify we often speak about the importance of turning your house or apartment into a home. A home is a place to feel welcome, comfortable and secure, as well as ensure it is a suitable base for rest and relaxation. But how exactly does one transform their dwelling into a cosy, inviting and hospitable abode?

There are plenty of different explanations to this domestic conundrum, but one wonderful and simple solution involves the addition of greenery and plants. Not only do plants bring a friendly and engaging aesthetic into your domicile, they also have plenty of beneficial advantages. Firstly, foliage assists in removing toxins from your home’s air, while purifying it to enhance the atmosphere in your dwelling. Secondly, they help regulate humidity, imparting moisture where it is needed, and soaking it where it is not. And finally, plants, foliage assist in creating a calm environment, which contributes to a sense of well being and happiness.

Whether you boast a green thumb or not, you can still achieve a fantastically frondescent ambience in your home through the addition of greenery. Read on below to learn more!