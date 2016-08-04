Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

9 creative ways to add plants to your small home

press profile homify press profile homify
thuis aan de Amstel by studio Noun, studio Noun studio Noun Eclectic style bars & clubs
Loading admin actions …

Here at homify we often speak about the importance of turning your house or apartment into a home. A home is a place to feel welcome, comfortable and secure, as well as ensure it is a suitable base for rest and relaxation. But how exactly does one transform their dwelling into a cosy, inviting and hospitable abode?

There are plenty of different explanations to this domestic conundrum, but one wonderful and simple solution involves the addition of greenery and plants. Not only do plants bring a friendly and engaging aesthetic into your domicile, they also have plenty of beneficial advantages. Firstly, foliage assists in removing toxins from your home’s air, while purifying it to enhance the atmosphere in your dwelling. Secondly, they help regulate humidity, imparting moisture where it is needed, and soaking it where it is not. And finally, plants, foliage assist in creating a calm environment, which contributes to a sense of well being and happiness.

Whether you boast a green thumb or not, you can still achieve a fantastically frondescent ambience in your home through the addition of greenery. Read on below to learn more!

1. Add a mini garden beyond the glass

Bridge Over Water, HYLA Architects HYLA Architects Modern windows & doors
HYLA Architects

HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects
HYLA Architects

If you have limited space but the luxury of a small outdoor area, one smart way to get some green into your life is to plant next to the window. This way you get a hit of foliage both inside and out, without compromising precious indoor space.

2. Plenty of bright blooms

Themenwoche: Industrial, Bloomon Deutschland Bloomon Deutschland Study/officeAccessories & decoration
Bloomon Deutschland

Bloomon Deutschland
Bloomon Deutschland
Bloomon Deutschland

Nothing beats the classic, reliable charm of a bright bunch of blooms. Head to your local florist and pick up a collection of coordinated flowers or greenery, and add to your home at will.

If you want to make life easier (and a little luxurious), sort out a regular delivery program with your florist to ensure your dwelling is always replete with enlivening buds and blossoms.

3. A Zen garden

Jardins Naturais, Junia Lobo Paisagismo Junia Lobo Paisagismo Country style conservatory
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo
Junia Lobo Paisagismo

Zen gardens are a great way to add a calm and welcoming aesthetic, while also imparting a zest for life and enjoyment. Naturally restful and relaxing, a Zen garden is sure to impress and work its magic upon your home’s occupants.

4. Hanging plants

thuis aan de Amstel by studio Noun, studio Noun studio Noun Eclectic style bars & clubs Gastronomy
studio Noun

studio Noun
studio Noun
studio Noun

Hanging plants are brilliant if you lack surface space, or simply want to keep your home feeling open and airy. Choose interesting hangers, pick some hardy indoor plant varieties, and let the greenery do the talking.

5. The green wall

Wandgestaltung Green, Freund GmbH Freund GmbH Interior landscaping
Freund GmbH

Freund GmbH
Freund GmbH
Freund GmbH

Green walls have been in and around the décor-sphere for many years now, but they never disappoint. Available in a range of different designs and stylistic options, a green wall is limited only by your imagination!

We adore this bedroom that maximises its space and sense of roominess with a luxuriously large vertical garden. 

6. A decorative corner

Die Narzisse – Zimmerpflanze des Monats Februar 2016, Pflanzenfreude.de Pflanzenfreude.de Interior landscaping
Pflanzenfreude.de

Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de
Pflanzenfreude.de

Find that dull corner in your dwelling and add some plants to give it a fresh lease on life! If you need assistance in doing this, you can find a range of expert advice via the homify website here.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. A feature plant

sheetal chayya residence, manoj bhandari architects manoj bhandari architects HouseholdPet accessories
manoj bhandari architects

manoj bhandari architects
manoj bhandari architects
manoj bhandari architects

Want to make a statement within your abode? Check out a statement plant to bring vivaciousness into your room, while also imparting energy and life. For added design nous, plant your greenery in a gorgeous and eye-catching planter to further enhance your indoor space.

8. Window ledge decorations

ferm LIVING Image Photos, ferm LIVING ferm LIVING Balconies, verandas & terraces Plants & flowers
ferm LIVING

ferm LIVING Image Photos

ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING
ferm LIVING

Window ledges are perfect as they provide enough light to keep your houseplant alive. Set your weekend up for a little DIY action, and get creative with your placement and foliage arrangements.

9. An indoor forest

Paradise getaway , Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam Tropical style living room
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam

Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design—Amsterdam
Aileen Martinia interior design - Amsterdam

Have you heard of a jungalow? Essentially the combination of a jungle and a bungalow, it’s the commonplace term for a home that boasts a wide range of plants.

Transform your home with an array of different plants, and watch your interior space come alive with colour and verve.

We hope our Ideabook inspired you to add a little greenery to your home. If you would like some more domestic inspiration, check out: 9 ways to cleverly organise your balcony

Everything in 75sqm... can you imagine?
Do you see any plant tips missing from our list? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks