The dazzling transformation of an empty home

Urban dwellers the world over are increasingly leaning towards home designs which are open, bright, minimalistic yet stylish. And those living in Japan are no different. Many residences in Tokyo are undergoing modern makeovers which are making way for spacious, clean designs. So today we will see how the architects at City Yoichi Architects transformed a bland and shabby house into a space that is both practical and aesthetically appealing. The old abode was just a bare shell with significant untapped potential. But now, the new home is bright, airy, expansive and extremely functional with sleek furnishing, crisp white interiors, and a gorgeous terrace. Curious to see more? Then read on!
The stark and bare living room before the renovation looked commonplace and unimpressive. It lacked personality, appeared gloomy, and the layout was conventional with a wall dividing the different areas of the home unnecessarily.
Can you spot the differences between the living rooms before and after renovation? Breaking down the walls has doubled up the space and ushered in an expansive feel which is much more breathable. The addition of a chic and cosy dining table and four stylish chairs has given the place a warm look, where the family can have their hearty meals together. The addition of a skylight just above the dining table makes the space adequately lit too. Moreover, the large glass doors and windows allow ample natural light to flood in and fill the interiors with cheerful positivity. The comfy sofa with a sleek coffee table makes the living space complete.
The combination of neutral palette and simplicity that we can see in the living room after renovation is simply mind-blowing. The ceiling and walls have been freshly painted with pristine white, while the floor gets a rustic touch with the wooden flooring. In fact, it is the wooden floor that breaks the monotony of the white interiors, and helps the apartment stay connected with its Japanese design roots. Even the slim TV cabinet reflects simplicity, while the bank of white cabinets on the right caters generously to storage needs.
The old kitchen was functional but somehow it lacked contemporary spark. The dark backsplash tiles coupled with the dark cabinets lent a gloomy look to the space, and a cheerier revamp was in order.
The spotless white and sparkling new kitchen is perfectly in sync with the design scheme of the rest of the house. All the old appliances have been replaced with more modern ones. Ample storage space has been created with sleek and glossy cabinets, and the whiteness of the kitchen adds to the spacious feel of the living and dining areas too.
The living area leads to a large sunny terrace through glass doors which you saw before. It is the perfect spot for catching up with friends over a refreshing beverage, and enjoying the sweeping view of the city. During pleasant weather, you can also host outdoor dinners and parties here!
This simple yet elegant Japanese apartment went from drab to fab with a single structural tweak, cosy and smart furnishings, and a dazzling blend of white and wooden hues.