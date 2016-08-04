The dazzling transformation of an empty home

The living area leads to a large sunny terrace through glass doors which you saw before. It is the perfect spot for catching up with friends over a refreshing beverage, and enjoying the sweeping view of the city. During pleasant weather, you can also host outdoor dinners and parties here!

This simple yet elegant Japanese apartment went from drab to fab with a single structural tweak, cosy and smart furnishings, and a dazzling blend of white and wooden hues. Here’s another makeover story to inspire you further: The budget makeover of 3 Japanese homes.