The stunning transformation of a compact home

The simple bathroom has a retro-tiled countertop which is the perfect backdrop for the oval white sink. The large mirror conceals storage opportunity behind it, and the soft lighting plays up the strengths of the room. Below, alcoves have been built for extra storage of toiletries and dirty laundry.

This Japanese home proves that size is just a number if smart designs and creative decor come together. Check out another before & after story for more inspiring ideas: The miraculous makeover of an awful apartment.