8 ways to give your home a budget luxury makeover

April Kennedy April Kennedy
Лофт, Interiorbox
A luxurious home can be created on a very small budget. As with many things, the secret is in the details. Few people walk around a home with a knowing eye and note the actual cost of your larger furniture items—and it really shouldn't matter. What should really comes through in a luxurious home is the impression of refinement, the engagement of the senses and the comforting feel of a harmonious interior. So how can you create such a transcendent abode on a budget? Well, today we will present 8 ways to give your home an affordable luxury makeover. Some of them are sure to get you inspired! So get ready for a whole new luxurious home…

1. Replace cheap lampshades with string pendant lights

Лофт, Interiorbox
Interiorbox

Лофт

Interiorbox
Interiorbox
Interiorbox

Ditch generic lampshades and get some cheap edison globes with super long cords from an online shop. Pin them to the ceiling and arrange them at varying lengths so they fall in a beautiful cascade.

2. Put big pieces on display

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong, Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

Greenfield Villa Hong Kong

Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build
Urban Design and Build

Hide away all the miscellaneous stuff and put big, chunky and beautiful objects on display. Cheap tall vases or trinkets from your travels are a good source of inspiration. This kind of display works well if you combine a variety of pieces with different colours or shapes. Just make sure to display items with one dominant visual element such as a common line, colour or material. This will hold the collection together and make it look striking.

3. A triptych

Проект частной квартиры, Катков Сергей
Катков Сергей

Катков Сергей
Катков Сергей
Катков Сергей

An artwork in the form of a triptych will instantly lift a living room to a more stylish level and evoke the feel of a high-end interior. This kind of artwork is made from three panels and is commonly used in upmarket hotels. Perhaps you could print out some huge prints or even google some advice on creating your own abstract pieces. Just remember to keep it bold, simple and use the accent colours that reflect the scheme of your interior.

4. Pin a canopy around the bed

homify Rustic style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

Nothing quite says luxury like a four-poster bed with a canopy. It's possible to create this look simply by attaching swathes of fabric to the ceiling. Muslin or a sheer and budget friendly fabric will do the trick. Just hook it up with some great long pieces of string.

5. Add an unexpected touch

インナーテラスのある最上階暮らし, 株式会社エキップ
株式会社エキップ

株式会社エキップ
株式会社エキップ
株式会社エキップ

The true mark of a luxurious interior is the unexpected touch. This shows that the interior is the result of some serious thought. Everyone's idea of luxury is a little different. Perhaps you love the thought of swinging in a hammock after a long day's work. This wouldn't cost too much!

6. Invest in just one or two plush throw rugs

Bedding set (cotton) 01 Botanic garden, (주)이투컬렉션
(주)이투컬렉션

(주)이투컬렉션
(주)이투컬렉션
(주)이투컬렉션

Most people would love to update all their bedlinens, but this can obviously get expensive. Invest in just one or two plush and thick throw rugs. Then drape them over the sofa or match them with some all-white bed linen.

7. Warm strip lights

Urban Chic per Karol, Vegni Design
Vegni Design

Vegni Design
Vegni Design
Vegni Design

Attach some strip lights in a soft warm hue to the shelves in the bathroom. Then put your products with the simplest designs on display. You might even finish the look with some simple white hand towels—rolled up in the style of a hotel room of course!

8. Huge flourishing houseplants

Oakland Bedroom Collection The Cotswold Company Country style bedroom Wood
The Cotswold Company

Oakland Bedroom Collection

The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company
The Cotswold Company

A luxurious home often reflects all the soft and natural comforts of a spa-like interior. Look at investing in small features such as a collection of white stones, attractive fragrances or natural greenery. If you do choose to invest in houseplants, go big. Huge flourishing houseplants at various eye levels will really complete the look.

For more budget makeover inspiration, check out 9 low-cost decorating ideas using only paint.

If you have any more tips on how to make over your home on a small budget, share them!

