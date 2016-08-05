The box home full of surprises

Today at homify we are taking you on a tour of a highly original, inventive and exciting home. In order to do so we need to travel to the South American country of Argentina, to a city called Castelar, some 30 km west of the nation's capital, Buenos Aires. Originally purchased in 2006 as a vacant corner lot of 15 x 30m, a young professional couple have envisaged and materialised their dreams in this striking new-build residence.

Looking for a modern design, they enlisted the assistance of EStudio Geya, to recognise their hopes and transform their vision into a reality. Boasting interesting architectural features, as well as stunning attention to detail, the new dwelling firmly exceeds expectation, with a surprising feature hiding behind the sturdy stone wall.

If you would like to take a peek inside this unique and iconic abode, read on below and glean a little inspiration or ideas for your own property today!