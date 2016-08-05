The box home full of surprises

Today at homify we are taking you on a tour of a highly original, inventive and exciting home. In order to do so we need to travel to the South American country of Argentina, to a city called Castelar, some 30 km west of the nation's capital, Buenos Aires. Originally purchased in 2006 as a vacant corner lot of 15 x 30m, a young professional couple have envisaged and materialised their dreams in this striking new-build residence.
Looking for a modern design, they enlisted the assistance of EStudio Geya, to recognise their hopes and transform their vision into a reality. Boasting interesting architectural features, as well as stunning attention to detail, the new dwelling firmly exceeds expectation, with a surprising feature hiding behind the sturdy stone wall.
If you would like to take a peek inside this unique and iconic abode, read on below and glean a little inspiration or ideas for your own property today!
Thanks to the home's subtle colour scheme and thoughtful design features, the overall appearance of the dwelling is one of calmness and poise. The façade utilises several grey tones, as well as creams and dark earthy charcoal colours to ensure this iconic piece of modern architecture is regarded and doesn't go unnoticed.
Next up we take a closer look at the corner of the upper cube section of the house. It is here that we see the strong architectural details and lines, which make for an interesting and unique abode.
Another surprising feature that the architects have included in this home is the structural overhang of the first storey. This level is clad in travertine marble and hangs, almost suspended outward, over the lower level of the property.
Before we head inside the home, we first check out the rear garden and terrace for the home's big surprising reveal. A huge swimming pool is hidden behind the front façade, and provides the perfect private setting for cooling off during the summer time.
The ground-level pool is definitely the shining jewel atop the crown in this house, as it offers an additional feeling of luxury, while enhancing its family-friendly and fun aesthetic.
As we enter the home we see a neat set-up that has been fashioned to exude comfort and cosiness. Perfect for family living, the room is formal enough to host guests, while remaining usable for the rest of the dwelling’s occupants.
The colour scheme is again a neutral tone and hue, with soft earthy colours working beautifully to coordinate with the exterior façade.
As the kitchen is undeniably the beating heart of one’s home, it makes practical sense to ensure it is family friendly, and suitable for enjoyable living.
This space certainly doesn't disappoint! Bursting with a warmth and comfortable ambience, the large kitchen extends its island to encompass an informal dining space, while the main eating area sits in an alcove that functions as a busy thoroughfare, as well as a more formal place to sit and dine.
Hallways tend to act as a perfunctory way to get from A and arrive at B, but this space is definitely a cut above the rest. Designed with translucent windows that give a frosty atmosphere and air, this wall of glass is harmonious and helps portray a feeling of overall tranquillity within the home.
Before we end our tour, we check out the exterior entertaining space on last time. This area is unquestionably the favourite area within the home, with plenty of subtle mood lights, comfy couches, and a feeling of overwhelming luxury.
Whether you are dining al fresco, hosting a get-together, or simply watching the kids while they play by the pool, this space is an all-weather domestic hideaway, perfect for those lazy weekends, or warm nights.
We hope you enjoyed touring this gorgeous Argentinian home!