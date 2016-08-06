9 low-cost decorating ideas using only paint

Paint is one of the most versatile and wonderful instruments in the home designer’s toolbox. Not simply utilised for the colouring and coating of walls, paint can do so much more! Inexpensive, practical, DIY-friendly, and perfect if you need to undertake a quick décor related task, paint will unquestionably revolutionise your decorating arsenal.

But how exactly can one use paint to transform and update a space in the home? Today on homify we are looking at 9 fabulous ideas that use paint, and only paint. From colouring sections of your room, to giving furniture a renewed vibe and aura, we’ve got you covered!

Read on below to see some fresh ways to utilise and incorporate paint in your abode, while modifying and renovating your home’s ambience.