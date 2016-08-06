6 great small home ideas from one apartment

The apartment was rearranged to create another bathroom. This pushed the kitchen into the centre of the apartment and meant that the kitchen lost natural light. As an alternative, the architects designed a high-set window on the common wall between the kitchen and guest bedroom. It invites a whole lot of light into the kitchen without sacrificing any of the guests' privacy.

In this kitchen, we also have a lovely bench that really hugs the wall. This is a very functional way of making a casual dining area in a small kitchen space.