The deceptively simple family home

Modular homes have a tendency and reputation for being run-of-the-mill dwellings. Carbon copies of one another, built for practicality and a low budget, rather than for style. Many lack character, charm, or any sense of individuality. So it is always a surprise when we here at homify HQ get to tour a truly inventive and exciting modular home.

Heading to South Korea we are today checking out a cute and cosy abode that makes the most of its location to exude a sense of traditionalism, juxtaposed with modern features and a contemporary aesthetic. The property boasts strong architectural lines, and makes a bold impression upon first inspection.

Constructed using sturdy steel and timber, this residence is full of interesting surprises. Brought to life thanks to the team at homestoryhouse, this dwelling is stylish, sophisticated and full of personality.