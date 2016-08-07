The deceptively simple family home

Modular homes have a tendency and reputation for being run-of-the-mill dwellings. Carbon copies of one another, built for practicality and a low budget, rather than for style. Many lack character, charm, or any sense of individuality. So it is always a surprise when we here at homify HQ get to tour a truly inventive and exciting modular home.
Heading to South Korea we are today checking out a cute and cosy abode that makes the most of its location to exude a sense of traditionalism, juxtaposed with modern features and a contemporary aesthetic. The property boasts strong architectural lines, and makes a bold impression upon first inspection.
Constructed using sturdy steel and timber, this residence is full of interesting surprises. Brought to life thanks to the team at homestoryhouse, this dwelling is stylish, sophisticated and full of personality.
As we first set our eyes upon this home, we are immediately aware of the traditional shape and form of the dwelling. Typical of many homes in the surrounding region, this abode takes that sense of history and heritage, but updates it for modern 21st-century living.
The exterior façade boasts a range of different textures and tones, most notably the timber cladding that surrounds the front window, and the sheet metal that has been utilised for the roof and side panelling.
Neat, tidy and extremely welcoming, the architects have done a stunning job, we can’t wait to see what hides behind this front door!
Moving around the side of the dwelling we briefly check out the entertaining deck that lends its hand to family friendly activities and socialisation. The dark timber decking works beautifully against the bright white stucco, which imparts a truly contemporary aesthetic.
Before we check out the interior of the home, we head around the other side of the property and see one of the huge panels of glazing. The maximisation of natural light inside the house wouldn’t be possible were it not for the wonderfully large and ample use of glass. These sliding doors allow the outdoors to form a cohesive relationship with the interior, enhancing the overall ambience within.
Finally we enter the home and are greeted by an impressively large room. Double height, thanks to the shape and form of the space, this area is imposing, and certainly not what we expected from a modular abode.
Storage has been maximised through the use of built in shelving, which comes replete with a library style ladder, upping the perceived sense of class and style in the home.
The composition of the room is highly intriguing, and invites the occupant to want to discover and explore the different sections of the property. To the right we see the kitchen, which is serviced by a central island that contains the cooktop and sink. Additionally, a small window has been added within an exposed brick wall. This inclusion of textures works exceptionally well in the context of the house, providing uniqueness and individuality.
Changing our perspective and taking a peek from a different direction we are able to view the aforementioned large sliding door and window. This brings in a huge volume of natural illumination, while the exterior rock wall provides privacy for the occupants within.
Track lighting directs beams of illumination into different areas of the room, creating mood and ambience once the sun sets.
Easily missed, but no less impressive is the gorgeous mezzanine loft space that sits directly above the kitchen and offers additional living quarters. Perfectly situated for children to play while the parents sit downstairs, this multi-functional area would be ideal as a family space, home office, or quiet meditative den.
Thanks to the high ceilings, this loft area feels wonderfully spacious, ensuring the home’s inhabitants are well catered and cared for.
For one final peek inside the kid’s room before we end our tour, we see a very different aesthetic and scheme. The child’s room is extremely bright, with a Lion King mural adorning the wall, and a fun light fitting that tops off the energetic and exciting design.
We hope you enjoyed touring this property as much as we did!