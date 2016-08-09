The white apartment you'll wish was yours

Defining elegance can pose many challenging conundrums. For most people, elegance is defined in its own way, a sort of intangible quality that some things possess and others do not. For us, elegance has arrived in the form of a truly sophisticated Italian apartment.

Seamlessly decorated, with an innately fresh sensibility, this home stretches the boundaries of class and refinement, sitting firmly between gentility and nonchalant grandeur. Of course Milan has always secured renown for its discernment and style-forward attitude, and while this abode treads carefully among grace and opulence, it also exercises restraint, helping cement its elegant and noble status.

If you would like to take a wander within, check out the images below, and perhaps glean a few inspiring ideas to emulate in your own house or apartment.