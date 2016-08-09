The white apartment you'll wish was yours

Defining elegance can pose many challenging conundrums. For most people, elegance is defined in its own way, a sort of intangible quality that some things possess and others do not. For us, elegance has arrived in the form of a truly sophisticated Italian apartment.
Seamlessly decorated, with an innately fresh sensibility, this home stretches the boundaries of class and refinement, sitting firmly between gentility and nonchalant grandeur. Of course Milan has always secured renown for its discernment and style-forward attitude, and while this abode treads carefully among grace and opulence, it also exercises restraint, helping cement its elegant and noble status.
If you would like to take a wander within, check out the images below, and perhaps glean a few inspiring ideas to emulate in your own house or apartment.
Situated specifically in the district of Via Crespi, this wonderful abode has been masterfully restored and brought to life by Milan-based architect Fabio Azzolina.
Within this first image we are able to see the large and open-plan layout of the home. With a refined and harmonious cohesion throughout, the modern aesthetic are particularly well coordinated. Honey oak flooring imparts warmth within the interior spaces, while an earthy yet subtle colour scheme is punctuated by bright purples of the furniture and greens of the indoor plants.
Although this home feels surprisingly spacious it is a comfortable 120 square metres, but utilises every corner and crevice to its full potential.
In this image we see the entrance space and the long corridor that boasts in-built bookshelves that run the entire length of the hall. The white colour scheme ensures everything feels fresh, while a large artwork presents a refined vision of a window, illuminating the interior aesthetic.
The aforementioned purple sofa can be seen in closer in this image, offering up a rich regal atmosphere for the room. Upholstered in velvet, this Scandinavian-esque room is awash with cosy timber tones, and delicate details, ensuring a sense of class and also comfort.
Instead of typical doors, the architects have employed sliding panels in a dark walnut tone, keeping the interior spacious and usable.
As we slip behind one of the large walnut panels, we are offered a glimpse of the kitchen and dining area. It is here that the white colour scheme really shines, presenting a clean and crisp aura and vibe.
Natural illumination is ample, and brought inside thanks to the large window at the end of the linear cooking space.
Despite the room feeling rather minimal, it is still exuding an element of hospitality, cosiness and harmony. Romantic in its appeal, the dining table utilises wishbone chairs, with statement metallic light fittings to seal the deal.
Within the first bathroom we are treated to a room brimming with luxurious marble tones and rich stylistic sophistication. The space is usable and practical, but also offers its occupants a lavish and tranquil escape.
Within the other of the two bathrooms, we are offered a vintage aesthetic and ambience. Thanks to a freestanding tub, this room oozes appeal and a serene romanticism. A coordinated combination of gold features and fittings, with rustic timber and wicker accessories, this space is comfy and truly sensual.
We hope you enjoyed taking a peek inside this minimalist yet cosy Milan home.