9 ways to make your home as unique as you

For many, homes offer a place of solace, rest and relaxation. They are reflections of our personalities, and often designed or decorated to suit our desires and needs. But what do you do when your dwelling doesn’t suit you?

Today at homify we’re taking a look at 9 ways you can impart a little of your own uniqueness upon your abode! Thinking outside the box is often the first step in designing a house or apartment that makes a personal statement. You need to look at what makes you happy, what you enjoy, as well as your hobbies, career or interests.

If you need some assistance, we’ve gathered some handy tips and tricks that are sure to kick start your décor and domestic refresh. Read on below to learn more, and get started today!