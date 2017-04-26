Your browser is out-of-date.

9 ways to make your home as unique as you

press profile homify press profile homify
homify ArtworkPictures & paintings
For many, homes offer a place of solace, rest and relaxation. They are reflections of our personalities, and often designed or decorated to suit our desires and needs. But what do you do when your dwelling doesn’t suit you? 

Today at homify we’re taking a look at 9 ways you can impart a little of your own uniqueness upon your abode! Thinking outside the box is often the first step in designing a house or apartment that makes a personal statement. You need to look at what makes you happy, what you enjoy, as well as your hobbies, career or interests.

If you need some assistance, we’ve gathered some handy tips and tricks that are sure to kick start your décor and domestic refresh. Read on below to learn more, and get started today!

1. Employ pictures

Harbour Green, Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Harbour Green

Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited
Millimeter Interior Design Limited

Family and friends' photographs are the perfect way to impart a cosy feeling of comfort in your dwelling. These days our images tend to sit somewhere in cyberspace on a hard drive or USB, rarely viewed or enjoyed. Take some time to get a few printed, and add them into your home's range of ornaments and wall hangings. 

2. Add some music

GW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign
arctitudesign

GW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Music is soul food, and what better way to make your home feel as unique as you are, than by blasting it loud and proud. Now, if you are looking for a more sophisticated approach, consider musical instruments, such as this gorgeous baby grand piano. Alternatively, perhaps invest in some vinyl records, and ensure your home is a well-curated autobiographical version of yourself. 

3. Choose a wildly unique bed!

Tycoon Place homify
homify

Tycoon Place

homify
homify
homify

Next up, let's head to the bedroom. Choose a bed that suits your personality, pick something unique, and watch the space transform!

If you need assistance in choosing the right bed, chat to an interior designer who will be able to help you with your room's design. 

4. Add a garden

homify Modern balcony, veranda & terrace
homify

homify
homify
homify

Is there anything more unique than a self curated collection of plants that you have grown yourself? We certainly don't think so, as a garden is the perfect way to add life, energy and a feeling of originality into your abode. 

5. How about a wall mural?

homify ArtworkPictures & paintings
homify

homify
homify
homify

Wall murals instantly add a unique edge to an interior. Shop around (as the market for wall tattoos and stickers is huge) and pick something you love. 

Alternatively, paint your own mural and set yourself a fun and satisfying weekend DIY project. 

6. Add art

TILLSAMMANS prints Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

TILLSAMMANS prints

Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson
Studio Lisa Bengtsson

Art is undeniably a unique way to express your personality. Whether you like photographs of your dachshund puppy, or the latest in contemporary art, choose something original and pop it up on the wall for all to see. 

7. Go bold with your bathroom

Vipp bathroom Vipp
Vipp

Vipp bathroom

Vipp
Vipp
Vipp

Time to spruce up one of the most important (yet neglected) rooms in the home: the bathroom. Go bold with your style and choose a hue that fits your personality. Is it cheerful yellow, or mysterious black? Grab some paint, tiles or wall stickers and get decorating!

8. Style your entrance

Seba Life , Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi

Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi
Canan Delevi

Your entrance is the first thing people see when they come to visit, so it is a good place to start when making your dwelling a little more unique. 

Choose a decorative style and add pieces until you have achieved your desired outcome. Take some cues from this example and add a seat, wall-mounted shelf, lights and mirror. 

9. Personalise your accessories

Home Decor, EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

Home Decor

EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK
EMOH Modern Furniture Store HK

Your accessories are the decorative icing on the cake when it comes to your home's interior. Ensure you choose pieces that suit your personality and employ them with restraint. 

Did any of these tips inspire you to update your home's interior style? If you need more ideas, check out: 11 subtle ways to decorate with bright colours

Gardening DIY: How to grow vegetables in a small garden
How do you ensure your home is unique? We'd love to hear from you below!

