9 ways to make your home as unique as you

For many, homes offer a place of solace, rest and relaxation. They are reflections of our personalities, and often designed or decorated to suit our desires and needs. But what do you do when your dwelling doesn’t suit you?
Today at homify we’re taking a look at 9 ways you can impart a little of your own uniqueness upon your abode! Thinking outside the box is often the first step in designing a house or apartment that makes a personal statement. You need to look at what makes you happy, what you enjoy, as well as your hobbies, career or interests.
If you need some assistance, we’ve gathered some handy tips and tricks that are sure to kick start your décor and domestic refresh. Read on below to learn more, and get started today!
Family and friends' photographs are the perfect way to impart a cosy feeling of comfort in your dwelling. These days our images tend to sit somewhere in cyberspace on a hard drive or USB, rarely viewed or enjoyed. Take some time to get a few printed, and add them into your home's range of ornaments and wall hangings.
Music is soul food, and what better way to make your home feel as unique as you are, than by blasting it loud and proud. Now, if you are looking for a more sophisticated approach, consider musical instruments, such as this gorgeous baby grand piano. Alternatively, perhaps invest in some vinyl records, and ensure your home is a well-curated autobiographical version of yourself.
Next up, let's head to the bedroom. Choose a bed that suits your personality, pick something unique, and watch the space transform!
If you need assistance in choosing the right bed, chat to an interior designer who will be able to help you with your room's design.
Is there anything more unique than a self curated collection of plants that you have grown yourself? We certainly don't think so, as a garden is the perfect way to add life, energy and a feeling of originality into your abode.
Wall murals instantly add a unique edge to an interior. Shop around (as the market for wall tattoos and stickers is huge) and pick something you love.
Alternatively, paint your own mural and set yourself a fun and satisfying weekend DIY project.
Art is undeniably a unique way to express your personality. Whether you like photographs of your dachshund puppy, or the latest in contemporary art, choose something original and pop it up on the wall for all to see.
Time to spruce up one of the most important (yet neglected) rooms in the home: the bathroom. Go bold with your style and choose a hue that fits your personality. Is it cheerful yellow, or mysterious black? Grab some paint, tiles or wall stickers and get decorating!
Your entrance is the first thing people see when they come to visit, so it is a good place to start when making your dwelling a little more unique.
Choose a decorative style and add pieces until you have achieved your desired outcome. Take some cues from this example and add a seat, wall-mounted shelf, lights and mirror.
Your accessories are the decorative icing on the cake when it comes to your home's interior. Ensure you choose pieces that suit your personality and employ them with restraint.
