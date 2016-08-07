7 clever layouts for your small kitchen

Planning, designing, renovating or living with a small kitchen can be tricky at the best of times. Not only does it limit your amount of storage space, it also limits what you can and cannot do within the cooking area.

Depending on the size, shape and format of your dwelling, certain kitchen layouts can work better than others. For instance, if the area you are working with is particularly thin, a galley-style kitchen can work wonders, while providing a sense of spaciousness and accessibility. However, if your kitchen and dining room are connected, you might want to think about a one-wall cooking space, which leaves plenty of space for your dining room furniture.

Today on homify we are taking a quick peek at 7 small kitchen layouts. Read on below if you need some inspiration for your abode, or would simply like to pick up a few nifty ideas!