7 clever layouts for your small kitchen

Planning, designing, renovating or living with a small kitchen can be tricky at the best of times. Not only does it limit your amount of storage space, it also limits what you can and cannot do within the cooking area.
Depending on the size, shape and format of your dwelling, certain kitchen layouts can work better than others. For instance, if the area you are working with is particularly thin, a galley-style kitchen can work wonders, while providing a sense of spaciousness and accessibility. However, if your kitchen and dining room are connected, you might want to think about a one-wall cooking space, which leaves plenty of space for your dining room furniture.
Today on homify we are taking a quick peek at 7 small kitchen layouts. Read on below if you need some inspiration for your abode, or would simply like to pick up a few nifty ideas!
This is undeniably a typical setup for most homes. The kitchen is L-shaped (or sometimes U-shaped), and boasts either a built in or moveable kitchen island. Ideal for an open-plan house, this style suits many different dwellings.
If you need help with your compact home's kitchen, chat to a professional and get some expert advice.
First up we take a look at a kitchen that makes the most of the space it has available. Essentially this is a kitchen that sits on two different walls, perfect for homes that do not have a typical layout, or need a larger cooking space, but don't have enough room.
Here the sink and cupboards sit on one wall, while the over and other accessories sit across the doorway against an adjacent wall.
The U-shaped kitchen is suitable for many different interiors, and works well in spacious homes, as well as more compact areas.
In this example we see a very compact apartment that makes use of the U-shape layout to maximise preparation and worktop space.
As well as U-shaped kitchens, L-shape setups are particularly popular with compact and small homes. As you can see in this example, the floating island can be moved around to suit the occupants, but the basic L-shape remains the same.
A galley kitchen is suited to narrow or linear spaces, especially those that feature a thoroughfare or walkway. Aptly named after galley kitchens in large ships, this layout looks neat, modern and stylish, while also offering a high degree of functionality.
Coming to the end of our list, we thought it particularly important to mention kitchen islands and their related layouts. Essentially a kitchen island can suit many different layouts, but does work exceedingly well with linear one-wall kitchens, such as the example shown above.
Finally, we are looking at two-sided or two-wall cooking spaces. These are similar to galley kitchens but do not feature the same walk-through corridor. Here two walls take up the kitchen, with sinks on either side to improve functionality.
Additionally, a small desk has been added, which creates a useful place for children to do homework, or for eating a quick breakfast.
