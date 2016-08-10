The spectacular revamp of a dated apartment

Before & after projects always manage to pleasantly surprise us with the level of change and transformation that can be achieved through clever design. No matter how many projects we've seen, the post-renovation look never fails to astonish us! When you look at today's home now, it may be hard to imagine that it was once a space drowning in dated and uninteresting décor. With a few clever tweaks, masterminded by the interior designers and decorators at 1204 Design, a magical transformation took place. Let's take a look to see how it was done…
The overwhelming play of different shades of wood makes this space look serious and gloomy. While we don't have anything against the warmth of wood, we're definitely not in favour of using such heavy features in a small space.
The heavy, boring doors are replaced with designer openings that have glass panels at the top. The dark hardwood floor has been ripped off and replaced with a lighter walnut shade which instantly lifts the look of the space. The play of soft lighting makes the room look more interesting.
This vacant main living area with its wooden panels seemed to have no design scheme to give it proper direction. Yet, there was much potential to build on the space and create a bright room with lots of seating and entertainment.
The space has been converted into a living room displaying minimalistic décor, while the walls have been finished with soft pastels. The lighting and the entertainment unit take centre stage, as comfortable leather couches keep the look simple. In addition, the glass doors leading to the enclosed terrace have been opened up to extend this space into a sun room where conversations and entertainment can flow easily. The new walnut-colour wooden floor gives a touch of warmth and pairs perfectly with the black sofa.
While clutter formed a significant part of the problem in this kitchen, the gloomy looking cabinets with their unpolished appearance were a complete waste of space and design.
The kitchen now has a new lease of life thanks to the glossy white cabinets and chrome fittings. Also, a clock on one side and counters clear of clutter have given it all a stylish twist.
The dining room was a boring space, enclosed as it was by boxy cabinets and a mismatched dining table.
Heavy wooden surfaces are removed to make way for chic white finishes. And voila, the entire room sparkles! A centrally-positioned table with its glossy sheen, retro chairs and matching artwork adds to the modern look of the room. White and walnut hues come together to create a room that is bright, airy and cosy.
