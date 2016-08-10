Your browser is out-of-date.

10 space-saving secret weapons

The living wall, Till Könneker Till Könneker Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Whether you live in a tiny apartment or a large villa, saving space is an essential domestic undertaking. Employing each and every nook and cranny in the most effective and efficient way possible, safeguards against making your day-to-day life difficult or stress inducing. After all, we spend so much of our time in our abode, as it is the main space to relax, unwind, sleep, rest, and socialise.  For the majority of us, home is where the heart—and so, it’s essential to make our dwelling a place that complements our individual specifications and requirements, even if they are space-limited.

Luckily, we’ve got you covered! Here are a few nifty space-saving solutions to offer a little inspiration on how to utilise your home’s confined areas and create an efficient, stylish and sophisticated space. Read on below for our 10 space-saving secret weapons!

1. Lofts, lofts and more lofts

homify Scandinavian style nursery/kids room
homify

homify
homify
homify

Here at homify we love a good loft, and truly believe that these brilliant household additions are space-saving secret weapons.

Perfect for an extra bedroom, den, reading area, or simply to store extra domestic odds and ends, a loft is ideal for anyone looking to make the most of their interior space.

2. Utilise your space under the stairs

화성 봉가리주택 - 아빠와 아들의 아지트가 있는 집, 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토 Modern windows & doors
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토
주택설계전문 디자인그룹 홈스타일토토

Under-stair space is almost always underutilised. Check out this neat workspace that fits in brilliantly with the overall minimal ambience of the dwelling. Consider drawers, storage options and separate rooms, as well as an extra washroom if you can fit it!

3. Head to the bed to save space

PASSION FOR DETAILS, OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist BedroomBeds & headboards
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist

OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI—The Storage Bed Specialist
OGGIONI - The Storage Bed Specialist

This bed looks totally normal and stylish, but it is hiding a surprising bonus underneath the mattress. Choose a sleeping space with added storage to improve your home’s efficiency, as well as look great.

If you need assistance decorating your bedroom, chat to a professional via the homify website and get a little expert advice today!

4. A pedestal table

MAV Furniture showroom , China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd Interior landscaping
China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd

MAV Furniture showroom

China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd
China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd
China MAVFurniture Co.,ltd

This wonderful retro style table does more than offer a place to sit; it is an all-round space-saver, and a stylish addition to any home. The perfect aspect about the pedestal table is its ability to hide chairs underneath, meaning once they are tucked away, it can fit in the tiniest of spaces.

5. Pantry organisers

Cocina AMBLESIDE AW15, Laura Ashley Decoración Laura Ashley Decoración KitchenStorage Solid Wood Wood effect
Laura Ashley Decoración

Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración
Laura Ashley Decoración

Make the most of your most important kitchen cupboard and ensure you utilise each centimetre to its full potential.

This example is a fabulous illustration of a well-organised pantry, which boasts a place for absolutely everything!

6. Choose multi-purpose furniture

PW's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room Building,Cabinetry,Countertop,Picture frame,Table,Window,Wood,Couch,Interior design,Kitchen sink
arctitudesign

PW's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Do you live in a studio or one-room apartment that makes it difficult to decorate and design your dream home? You’re not alone; living in a compact space is hard, but made harder with an extremely limited floor plan.

Choose multi-purpose furniture that will assist in providing many uses, not simply one. In this gorgeous Hong Kong apartment, we see that the designers have chosen a sofa bed for the main living quarters. This is ideal if you have friends to stay, or simply need a second sleeping area.

7. Wall-mounted side table lights

Kolekcja mebli 'Public project', Loft Kolasiński Loft Kolasiński BedroomBeds & headboards Flax/Linen Grey
Loft Kolasiński

Loft Kolasiński
Loft Kolasiński
Loft Kolasiński

If you are working with a compact bedroom, chances are you will have difficulty finding an area for your side table or lights. Invest in the wall-mounted variety to ease the design issues, while creating a statement for your space.

8. An all-in-one wall unit

The living wall, Till Könneker Till Könneker Living roomTV stands & cabinets
Till Könneker

Till Könneker
Till Könneker
Till Könneker

This space-saving wonder will revolutionise your dwelling with its all-in-one ability to organise! Featuring a space for a fold-out desk, a television area, as well as plenty of shelving, this customisable unit is ideal for tight spaces, studio apartments, or those wanting an orderly abode.

9. Wall-mounted televisions

AC's RESIDENCE, arctitudesign arctitudesign Minimalist living room Couch,Window,Building,Lighting,Wood,Interior design,Fixture,Comfort,Living room,Hall
arctitudesign

AC's RESIDENCE

arctitudesign
arctitudesign
arctitudesign

Tired of looking for somewhere to put your entertainment cabinet, or a surface for your television? Invest in a sturdy wall bracket to ensure your home is neat, tidy and easily accessible.

10. The multi-functional kitchen island

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones Harvey Jones Kitchens Classic style kitchen
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Shaker kitchen by Harvey Jones

Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens
Harvey Jones Kitchens

Last up, we head back into the kitchen to check out a kitchen island that truly boasts the most! Replete with a wine fridge, plenty of bookshelf space, as well as additional storage, this setup is a cut above the rest. If you have a kitchen island in your home, consider repurposing it to make the most out of its space, and watch your room transform!

We hope you enjoyed some of these handy space-savers! If you would like to continue reading, we recommend checking out: 9 ways to make your home as unique as you

The real secret garden home
How do you save space in your own home? 

