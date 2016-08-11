The open-plan home we all want

If you are a sucker for surprises, you are going to absolutely adore the house we're exploring today. Ready? First off, the area where the house is built is 3000 metres above sea level, which also means that temperatures can drop really low, a factor that had to be taken into serious consideration while designing this house. The brainchild of Mexican firm GOO Architects, this amazing house has been designed in such a way that its north face is strategically covered in order to protect it from harsh winds and the cold while the south face is kept open with great views of the garden and ample sunlight.

The family home is built over a space of 315 square meters, in the midst of an expansive lawn. The style is decidedly minimal but keeping in mind that contemporary design is in itself quite fluid, elements from other styles are freely borrowed and incorporated. Let's dive in!