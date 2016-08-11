10 clothes storage solutions perfect for small homes

To create a stylish, sophisticated and neat home, a good storage space for your clothes is essential. Your clothes need to be well looked after, treated with care, and stored in an efficient and accessible manner. In addition, there are plenty of considerations when choosing somewhere to organise your garments. Drawers, racks, compartments, shelves, rails and cupboards are all important stylistic decisions to be made, and will affect the overall effectiveness and practicality of your wardrobe.

In today’s Ideabook we have gathered 10 of our favourite clothes storage solutions, which look fabulously successful within their compact dwellings. Whether you are interested in something modern, something traditional, retro or space-saving, we’ve got you covered. Read on below to learn more, and pick a new style for your bedroom or apartment.