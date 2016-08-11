10 clothes storage solutions perfect for small homes

To create a stylish, sophisticated and neat home, a good storage space for your clothes is essential. Your clothes need to be well looked after, treated with care, and stored in an efficient and accessible manner. In addition, there are plenty of considerations when choosing somewhere to organise your garments. Drawers, racks, compartments, shelves, rails and cupboards are all important stylistic decisions to be made, and will affect the overall effectiveness and practicality of your wardrobe.
In today’s Ideabook we have gathered 10 of our favourite clothes storage solutions, which look fabulously successful within their compact dwellings. Whether you are interested in something modern, something traditional, retro or space-saving, we’ve got you covered. Read on below to learn more, and pick a new style for your bedroom or apartment.
For our first neat and nifty closet, we take a peek inside a Singapore apartment that makes the most of its compact space with modular furniture. By raising the bed into a loft-style sleeping platform, the designers were able to create cupboards that are perfect for storing clothing, as well as all manner of living appurtenances.
The living cube is an all-in-one closet, storage container, potential dressing room, bed and entertainment unit that works brilliantly to compartmentalise all of your belongings into a neat and tidy cubed package.
If you need assistance with organising your clothing storage, chat to an expert and ensure you get the right solution for your compact apartment.
Next up, this neat modular cupboard is stylish, as well as enhancing the interior of the apartment with the use of mirrors. These mirrors reflect light within the main living area, illuminating and enhancing the home’s overall aesthetic.
This gorgeous dressing room boasts ample space for hanging all of your essentials, but also comprises a desk area that is perfect for getting ready for a big event, but could also be used as a great home office.
For something a little different, these closet drawers are ideally placed within this neat studio apartment to save space as well as improve domestic efficiency. Sophisticated, efficient and practically placed to offer comfortable accessibility, this is a definite enhancement and improvement.
Inside this well-conceived dressing room and closet, we see the way designers have added plenty of hooks to a vacant wall. This allows room for accessories, bags, and other garment miscellany that might otherwise get lost.
If you have high ceilings, or simply want to make the most of your tall wardrobes, consider a pull down shelf such as the one in the example above. Practical, and perfect if you need extra hanging space, these accessories will astound you with their efficient simplicity.
One of our personal favourites, this gorgeously retro timber robe is movable, meaning it would suit renters, or those who don’t possess built-in cupboards. Great for a small bedroom, but also a larger space, this is undeniably stylish and versatile.
If you are looking for an alternative to hinged or sliding doors, check out these gorgeous curtains! Hiding an ordered and luxurious dressing room-cum-wardrobe, the heavy drapes offer an opulent and lavish, less conventional substitute.
For number 10 we take a peek at a gorgeous wardrobe that is simple, sleek, and Scandinavian-esque in its appearance. Perfect for small bedrooms, or other rooms in your house, this recessive cupboard is ideal for maximising storage space and hanging your garments in style.
Would any of these closets work in your own abode? Or perhaps you need a little more domestic inspiration? If you want to keep reading, check out: 10 incredible walk-in wardrobes