A 33sqm home built for two

Every inch of this small bathroom has been very cleverly utilised. The vanity covers one wall of the room and the lower area has built in cabinets that run from wall-to-wall. Also, there may not be room for a second wash-basin, with a cute, round second mirror has been added to accommodate the second person. This barely takes up any space at all!

