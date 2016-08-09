A 33sqm home built for two

Most small homes come with their own unique challenges when it comes to space and layout. So it's interesting to see how interior designers and decorators Marmelo have approached the task of fitting out the small abode we are about to explore today. This small apartment covers a mere 33m2, but has a separate bedroom and is uniquely set up for two people. It is located in South Korea, and the designers have used a slightly unusual combination of western and eastern-style furniture. They have also housed these items amongst minimalist decor with an almost totally monochromatic colour scheme. This gives the home a quiet, sophisticated ambience that could just as easily be suited to a high-end hotel room. Come with us on a photo tour for all the details…
Despite the limited size of the apartment, a dedicated entrance area has been sectioned off from the main living area. There is space to remove ones shoes and a subtle light source. This light has been set within a horizontal shelf and helps keep the entry-way clear from obstacles or visual interruptions.
The small living room has a very subdued colour scheme comprising of pale blues and soft greys. A single sofa for two has been shoved right up against the corner of the room to free up space. This corner has also been very effectively used to create an inset storage space. Also, note the large round rug on the floor. Interior designers often use oversized rugs to make a small space appear large.
We love the platform-style sofa in the living room. It adds an eastern touch to this otherwise western-style home. Unexpected features like this often add a luxurious touch to a small home. Also, note the unusual furniture arrangement in this little room. On the right and out of frame is a standard-style sofa, in the centre of the room is a small home office and on the left is the platform. Of course, the storage options here should not be overlooked. The platform creates space for slide out shelves and the high-wall cabinets create lots of room for books and other decorations.
The monochrome kitchen has a very clean and modern ambience. The aluminium appliances also blend perfectly in with the grey kitchen benches and tiles. Although this small kitchen could have accommodated a free-standing table, the designers have chosen to install an bench-style eating area. This helps free up the walkway area and makes the small kitchen feel less cluttered than it might. This small dining area is further defined by the simple and effective use of pendant lights on the ceiling. They add a stylish, boutique-style touch to the kitchen without taking up an awful lot of space.
This small bedroom has an almost Zen-style simplicity. The bedroom furnishings and linens are grey, pale wooden materials are prevalent and there is an utter lack of decoration. The simple shapes of the round ceiling light and horizontal grey blinds really give this bedroom decor a bold and stunning look. It's surprising to find that a home of just 33m2 can contain a separate bedroom and kitchen, so let's note the small home solutions used here as well. There are no bedside tables, but instead we have some wall-mounted lights. There is also a long, built-in wall unit on the left.
Every inch of this small bathroom has been very cleverly utilised. The vanity covers one wall of the room and the lower area has built in cabinets that run from wall-to-wall. Also, there may not be room for a second wash-basin, with a cute, round second mirror has been added to accommodate the second person. This barely takes up any space at all!
