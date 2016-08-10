The real secret garden home

Inside the living room we really get a feel for just how bright and spacious this home feels. The unusual openings in the courtyard wall create striking shadows that fall across the ground. This simple geometry is further reflected in the use of bold timber ceiling beams. This is a living room with a strong relationship to the outside world. Finally, note the floor-to-ceiling sliding doors. They further blur the boundary between indoor and outdoor life.

