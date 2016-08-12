Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

10 modern showers to replace your bathtub

press profile homify press profile homify
Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern bathroom
Loading admin actions …

In the world of bathroom décor and design, tubs are by far one of the most luxurious and opulent ways to clean one’s self. However, for many, they simply aren’t practical. For starters, they aren’t instant—you have to actually run the bath, wait for it to fill, sit down, and relax for a decent period of time, at least to ensure it was worth your while. As an added downside, bathtubs are often difficult to get in and out of, especially for people with disabilities or accessibility issues.

The solution? A shower, of course! Showers are efficient, stylish, come in a range of design options and (if planned and designed correctly) can feel just as sumptuous as a tub.

So if you find your bathtub sitting in your washroom gathering dust, consider transforming it into a far more useful shower. To get you started, we’ve got 10 shower designs that we absolutely adore, which are sure to fill that space in your room with grace and lavishness.

1. Spacious and luxurious

Casa v_a, Andrea Stortoni Architetto Andrea Stortoni Architetto Modern bathroom
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto
Andrea Stortoni Architetto

This large square shower is lovely in its sense of warmth and hospitality. With a huge rain showerhead, this is one shower you won't want to leave. 

2. Gorgeous entry-level bathing

COLLEZIONE I BORDI DI TEUCO, Teuco Teuco Modern bathroom
Teuco

Teuco
Teuco
Teuco

This entry-level shower is bursting with style and sophistication, not to mention being commodious and imposing. If you are replacing a tub with a shower, consider a long linear space, which will enhance the feeling of luxury and opulence. 

3. Colourful and vibrant walls

Spazi ritrovati, studio antonio perrone architetto studio antonio perrone architetto Modern bathroom
studio antonio perrone architetto

studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto
studio antonio perrone architetto

Next up we have a wonderfully luxurious and trendy solution! This large and bright shower would perfectly take the place of a bath, and add a stylish sense of practicality. 

4. Built-in seating

TARIMA DE ROBLE STORM - MADRID, Tarimas de Autor Tarimas de Autor Modern bathroom
Tarimas de Autor

Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor
Tarimas de Autor

Making the most of its loft location, this shower features a seating shelf, perfect for steaming oneself in the morning or evening. 

5. Large and illuminated

MACHIAVELLI, MOB ARCHITECTS MOB ARCHITECTS Modern bathroom
MOB ARCHITECTS

MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS
MOB ARCHITECTS

LEDs light this shower in an interesting and eye-catching fashion. Perfect for a room that desires a funky or trendy mood, this is definitely a desirable solution. 

6. Secluded and patterned

Lo scrigno dal cuore contemporaneo, B+P architetti B+P architetti Modern bathroom
B+P architetti

B+P architetti
B+P architetti
B+P architetti

Almost hidden from sight, this large shower perfectly takes the place of a bath, and gives the room a feeling of spaciousness. The designers have incorporated pattered tiles and plenty of mirror to further enhance the vibe and ambience, contributing to a sense of lavishness. 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Simple opulence

Attico privato a Udine, M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design Modern bathroom
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design

M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design
M A+D Menzo Architettura+Design

Sometimes simplicity is the best solution. This bathroom takes simple design solutions, but combines them in a way that feels welcoming and alluring. 

8. Multi-function showering

Appartamento Parioli - Roma, Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo Modern bathroom
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo

Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli—Fotografo
Luca Tranquilli - Fotografo

This shower is just as luxurious as a bathtub with its range of settings to offer maximum comfort. Offering a variety of massage options, this is sure to pique your interest. 

9. Bold and dramatic

Home Appia Antica, CAFElab studio CAFElab studio Industrial style bathroom
CAFElab studio

Home Appia Antica

CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio
CAFElab studio

Why not go bold with your shower design, and add a gorgeously bright red wall. In stark contrast to the rest of the room, this crimson wash space is stylish, alluring and very captivating. 

10. A hidden corner

PROGETTO DI RIMODULAZIONE INTERNA DI UN APPARTAMENTO, Beniamino Faliti Architetto Beniamino Faliti Architetto Modern bathroom
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto
Beniamino Faliti Architetto

This shower is very hidden from the rest of the room, and provides a wonderful level of privacy. By doing this, it allows the long window to bring in maximum natural light, which enhances the overall aesthetic. 

Would you include any of these showers in your own home? Check out more bathrooms and keep reading here: 11 ways to brighten up a windowless bathroom

The open-plan home we all want
Which modern shower is your favourite? 

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks