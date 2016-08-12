10 modern showers to replace your bathtub

In the world of bathroom décor and design, tubs are by far one of the most luxurious and opulent ways to clean one’s self. However, for many, they simply aren’t practical. For starters, they aren’t instant—you have to actually run the bath, wait for it to fill, sit down, and relax for a decent period of time, at least to ensure it was worth your while. As an added downside, bathtubs are often difficult to get in and out of, especially for people with disabilities or accessibility issues.

The solution? A shower, of course! Showers are efficient, stylish, come in a range of design options and (if planned and designed correctly) can feel just as sumptuous as a tub.

So if you find your bathtub sitting in your washroom gathering dust, consider transforming it into a far more useful shower. To get you started, we’ve got 10 shower designs that we absolutely adore, which are sure to fill that space in your room with grace and lavishness.