10 modern showers to replace your bathtub

In the world of bathroom décor and design, tubs are by far one of the most luxurious and opulent ways to clean one’s self. However, for many, they simply aren’t practical. For starters, they aren’t instant—you have to actually run the bath, wait for it to fill, sit down, and relax for a decent period of time, at least to ensure it was worth your while. As an added downside, bathtubs are often difficult to get in and out of, especially for people with disabilities or accessibility issues.
The solution? A shower, of course! Showers are efficient, stylish, come in a range of design options and (if planned and designed correctly) can feel just as sumptuous as a tub.
So if you find your bathtub sitting in your washroom gathering dust, consider transforming it into a far more useful shower. To get you started, we’ve got 10 shower designs that we absolutely adore, which are sure to fill that space in your room with grace and lavishness.
This large square shower is lovely in its sense of warmth and hospitality. With a huge rain showerhead, this is one shower you won't want to leave.
This entry-level shower is bursting with style and sophistication, not to mention being commodious and imposing. If you are replacing a tub with a shower, consider a long linear space, which will enhance the feeling of luxury and opulence.
Next up we have a wonderfully luxurious and trendy solution! This large and bright shower would perfectly take the place of a bath, and add a stylish sense of practicality.
Making the most of its loft location, this shower features a seating shelf, perfect for steaming oneself in the morning or evening.
LEDs light this shower in an interesting and eye-catching fashion. Perfect for a room that desires a funky or trendy mood, this is definitely a desirable solution.
Almost hidden from sight, this large shower perfectly takes the place of a bath, and gives the room a feeling of spaciousness. The designers have incorporated pattered tiles and plenty of mirror to further enhance the vibe and ambience, contributing to a sense of lavishness.
Sometimes simplicity is the best solution. This bathroom takes simple design solutions, but combines them in a way that feels welcoming and alluring.
This shower is just as luxurious as a bathtub with its range of settings to offer maximum comfort. Offering a variety of massage options, this is sure to pique your interest.
Why not go bold with your shower design, and add a gorgeously bright red wall. In stark contrast to the rest of the room, this crimson wash space is stylish, alluring and very captivating.
This shower is very hidden from the rest of the room, and provides a wonderful level of privacy. By doing this, it allows the long window to bring in maximum natural light, which enhances the overall aesthetic.
