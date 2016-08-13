Are you looking to give your home a refresh or update but lack the time or money to do so? Today on homify we’re going to show you 8 simple home upgrades you can do on a budget! As your home ages, it is important to keep it maintained, not only to preserve its market value, but also to improve and retain a comfortable standard of living.

Let’s face it; your home is most likely the largest investment you will make in your lifetime, and therefore needs upkeep and care. So, find yourself a free couple of hours, or take a weekend off work, and get your home refreshed and refurbished simply and inexpensively.