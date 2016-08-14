9 creative ways to make the most of your roof terrace

If you are lucky enough to have a roof terrace in a city as enormous and bustling as Hong Kong, then count yourself very fortunate! Sure, the city has its fair share of gardens, parks and open space, but the privacy, seclusion and solace of your very own terrace is something that can’t be beaten.

With such as wide range of skyscrapers and architectural styles, rooftops come in a variety of different shapes and forms. Whether your terrace is awkwardly-shaped or conveniently situated, it’s important to make the most of it. Today we have for you 9 ways to make the most of your outdoor space. From creating a restful and serene space, to adding a place to cook, we’re sure you’ll be able to make the most of your panoramic views and stylish terrace.