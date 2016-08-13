The narrow home full of bright ideas

The bathroom has a spa-like ambience. This is largely due to the neutral colour scheme and prevalent use of natural wood. As with all of the other rooms in this home, the small dimensions have been perfectly utilised. The built-in furniture is built right to the walls to create a simple, streamlined look. The long and narrow window offers light without sacrificing privacy and the atmosphere is soothing and sophisticated.

