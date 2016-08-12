The one-storey home with a difference

What wouldn't we give to have a weekend getaway home, far away from the maddening crowds and endless noise of the city! The house we are looking at today belongs to a couple who reside in bustling Tokyo. The duo wanted to be able to get away for a short break and some much-needed R&R every now and then, but not have to worry about finding (and booking) the perfect place to do so every time. And so they commissioned Ishii Hideki Architect Atelier to design a weekend home for them in the rolling countryside.

As the couple intended to use the getaway often, it was important for them that it felt like home, a second home. The final design features a sleek rectangular structure whose simplicity is mirrored in the interiors as well. The expansive living areas overlook the gorgeous countryside providing for a perfect getaway while being as comfy as back home.