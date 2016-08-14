Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

Little sleeping rooms: 9 fantastic ideas

April Kennedy April Kennedy
homify Modern style bedroom Grey
Loading admin actions …

We all know that the bedroom is an intimate part of your home. But when you're a little short on floor space, sometimes it can get a little too intimate! If this is an issue in your small home, then you'll love the mini bedroom ideas we'll explore today. Some show us how the classic rules can make the most of a small bedroom while others might just inspire you to create a little guest bedroom. Whatever your preference, we're sure you'll find something helpful here today. So welcome to 9 fantastic proposals for a great small bedroom…

1. The basics

La belleza de lo simple , cs cs Minimalist balcony, veranda & terrace
cs

cs
cs
cs

We admit, this one isn't exactly ground-breaking, but it's important to remember the basics when furnishing a small space. A white decor is often a good choice because it will make a small home feel bright and airy. Team this with carefully selected furnishings and you're on the way to a great little bedroom or sleeping space.

2. Bed between cabinets

Quintana 4598, IR arquitectura IR arquitectura Modern style bedroom Wood White
IR arquitectura

IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura
IR arquitectura

This little bedroom has been wedged between two tall storage cabinets. It looks unbelievably cosy and even has some built-in bookshelves. Note the slide out drawers on the left that turn into steps!

3. Sleeping platform and sofa in one

33평형 모던 아파트 인테리어, 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 마르멜로디자인컴퍼니 Modern study/office
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니
마르멜로디자인컴퍼니

We're a little bit in love with sleeping platforms at the moment. They're a really good choice for those with one-room apartments of modest height. They subtly separate the space and can easily be used as sofas during the day.

4. Multifunctional bedside tables

homify Modern style bedroom Grey
homify

homify
homify
homify

Side tables or nightstands are often the first things to go in a small bedroom. So we love this set up. Hanging lights provide a stylish focus without taking up floor space. The spare chairs on either side are certainly put to good use. Wall mounted tables are also another good alternative. This interior comes to us courtesy of photographers Ayuko Studio.

5. Sleeping loft

Departamento en el centro de la ciudad, amiko espacios amiko espacios BedroomBeds & headboards
amiko espacios

amiko espacios
amiko espacios
amiko espacios

Sleeping lofts are a fantastic choice for a small bedroom. This little example fits snugly in the corner and has a very stylish rustic look. Seeing as it's tucked into the corner and well away from busy walkways, it could even be mounted a little lower on the wall.

6. Fold-out bed and sofa on wheels

30 M2: Centro, Buenos Aires. Argentina., MinBai MinBai BedroomBeds & headboards Wood White
MinBai

MinBai
MinBai
MinBai

Fold-out beds have been around for a long time. But many people are wary of the hassle of packing the bed and moving the sofa in place during the day. Consider the benefits of a sofa on wheels. It'll make the whole process far easier.

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

7. Nesting tables

homify Scandinavian style bedroom White
homify

homify
homify
homify

If you do have the space for a small side table, a table with a round shape will shave off inches of unused space. A set of nesting tables is a really fabulous way to double the space as well!

8. A headboard with side shelves

homify Minimalist bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This bedroom isn't particularly small, but the headboard and bookshelf in one would be perfect for a small sleeping room. It can be accessed from the side and makes the perfect place to hide away all your clutter.

9. A side table and dresser in one

homify Colonial style bedroom
homify

homify
homify
homify

This tiny colourful sleeping area has a side table and dresser in one. It's jammed right up against the bed but it really doesn't matter. It just adds to the quirky look of this little bedroom. 

For more small home inspiration, check out 10 pieces of furniture that every small home needs.

9 creative ways to make the most of your roof terrace
Would you like to try any of these tiny sleeping solutions? Which is your favourite?

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Edit SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks