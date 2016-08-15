How to revamp your kitchen on a tiny budget

When renovating, remodelling or refreshing one's home, every cent counts. Whether you are planning something mammoth, such as a complete kitchen refurbishment, or perhaps something a little smaller, you will no doubt want to ensure your dollar goes as far as possible. If you are decorating and updating on a budget, this is especially vital, in order to guarantee you make the biggest impression for the smallest price possible.

If you're looking to give your cooking space a spruce, we've got you covered. Today on homify we're going to look at 7 neat updates that you can undertake on a shoestring. Inexpensive alterations, additions and changes to your décor and design, which are sure to impart a fresh feeling, as well as a little style and sophistication.

Get started today, read on and revive your abode using a few of our handy and simple tips below!