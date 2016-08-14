The perfect modern apartment

Today's 360° project is a gorgeous renovated apartment that is located in the idyllic township of Morravalle, Italy. Normally, the location of the house alone would have been a selling point—an apartment in a sleepy town surrounded by historic ruins? Sold! But this apartment, designed by Andrea Stortoni, takes it up a notch, and some. The formerly nondescript space has been given new life and is a perfect complement to its lovely surroundings.
The renovation project involved the connecting of two floors to make it one large apartment with a carpet space of 160sqm. The entire two-storey space was given a makeover; everything from the surfaces to fittings, finishes and furnishings were reconstructed and modernised. The end result is a soothing space that is minimal in appeal and elegant in style.
Designing small living spaces can be a daunting task but smart design solutions can help you overcome that hurdle. The architects here chose to stick to the bare necessities. Anything that didn't serve a functional purpose was chucked out. So, there's a couch (accessorised with throw pillows), a couch table, a TV that stands on a platform underneath the stairs and a rug that ties the space together. The palette is kept neutral, which also helps to make the space appear larger.
Notice how the 'floating' stairs (that were built in to connect the top floor) create an interesting visual element.
If you have enough leg room to play around with plus the budget, modern bathroom designs are a great way to go. It can instantly impart a spa-like ambience that would bowl over guests any day. A modern bathroom is usually characterised by granite countertops, sleek sanitary ware and vanities, and either a bold palette or subdued hues that up the elegance factor of the space. Here you can see all of those elements, including a His and Hers sink space and a humongous mirror that opens up the space even further.
Blending aesthetics with practical functionalities is no mean feat. But the architects have managed to pull it off neatly here. The bedroom reflects the modern and pared-down sensibilities of the owners who simply wanted a calm space to retire to at the end of the day. What makes the space unique is that it doesn't follow any minimalist blueprint.
Once again, only the essentials are retained: a bed, a closet and a cabinet. The half-open ceiling that exposes the wooden panel underneath adds character and appeal to the otherwise simple room.
The bathroom on the second floor follows the style of the earlier one: it is modern and elegant. Notice how the marble tiling and flooring separates the sink area (with wood flooring) from the rest of the bathroom.
When you are designing a modern bathroom, it is important to create an open, clutter-free space. Built-in shelving and cabinetry can hide all those toiletries and personal items that otherwise take up too much space. Choosing tiles and flooring (like the one seen here) can also add character to the space without sacrificing on the minimalist aesthetic.
The loft of the apartment has been turned into an additional living room, which can also double up as a guest bedroom. The space is composed of a frame, which forms the load-bearing structure. The wooden flooring has been fitted together and then welded with bolts to the external frame, which have been further reinforced with the help of a steel frame.
