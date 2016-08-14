The perfect modern apartment

Today's 360° project is a gorgeous renovated apartment that is located in the idyllic township of Morravalle, Italy. Normally, the location of the house alone would have been a selling point—an apartment in a sleepy town surrounded by historic ruins? Sold! But this apartment, designed by Andrea Stortoni, takes it up a notch, and some. The formerly nondescript space has been given new life and is a perfect complement to its lovely surroundings.

The renovation project involved the connecting of two floors to make it one large apartment with a carpet space of 160sqm. The entire two-storey space was given a makeover; everything from the surfaces to fittings, finishes and furnishings were reconstructed and modernised. The end result is a soothing space that is minimal in appeal and elegant in style.