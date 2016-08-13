The brilliant transformation of a Japanese home

Many Japanese homes today are undergoing modern makeovers, taking them from stark and boring states to fashionable avatars oozing with vitality and charm. One such home is the Kachidoki apartment in the Kanagawa Prefecture, which was originally a dull and bare shell, lacking cosiness and aesthetic appeal. It cried out for some contrasting accents, comfy and chic furnishing, and personality. So the architects at Yamato Hiromi Design Room infused it with smart and interesting designs without compromising the freshness of the abode’s predominantly white interiors. A darker shade of wood was welcomed though, to offer more contrast and visual depth. So take a closer look and find out more about this renovation project…
With stark white walls and extremely pale flooring, the apartment was a dull and unimaginative space and hardly welcoming. The closets reflected the same listless wooden hue of the floor and offered no contrast against the walls. To make matters worse, the lighting was old-fashioned and unappealing.
The new flooring shows off a darker hue which adds warmth to the whiteness of the interiors now. And the kitchen is simply gorgeous, with its quirky and curvy island and sleek dark cabinets. Shiny chrome appliances and sleek floating shelves add panache to the space and complement the silvery wall behind the cooking zone. Industrially inspired focused lighting now brightens up the kitchen and makes it a cheery place to cook up a storm.
Large glass doors and windows keep the living area of this apartment well-ventilated and sunny. The abode follows and open-plan layout with the kitchen flowing into the living area seamlessly and it all looks extremely modish. Sleek but cosy furniture make the living space inviting and the view from the balcony is tantalising too. We especially love the quirky and chic chandelier which casts a soothing glow over the entire setting.
Previously, the kitchen occupied a different section of the living area and was closer to the window. Though it received oodles of sunlight during the day, its boring white cabinets almost seemed to merge with the white walls. The resultant visual appeal was zero. But by changing the kitchen arrangement, the architects have now managed to put this corner to better use.
A sleek piano and charming wall art take up this corner now, and make way for airy, sunny and musical moments near the glass doors and window. The living space close by, with its quirky wooden stool, round coffee table and plush white rug seem to share the decor melody that the piano brings in.
Pale cream walls and tedious white fixtures did nothing to take the compact bathroom to stylish heights. The mirror looked too narrow for comfort or purpose, and the useful but drab shelves flanking its sides were simply unbecoming.
Smart checked mosaic tiles now line the walls of the bathroom for a trendier look and feel, while dark wooden accents offer some much needed contrast. The under-sink cabinet and shelves look much more contemporary, stylish and cutting edge. The new fixtures are also more fashionable and the long mirror now makes the small bathroom appear spacious and breathable.
The sophisticated, cosy and chic transformation of this once bare and uninspiring Japanese apartment has left us impressed. Hope it has given tons of ideas to you too! Check out another makeover story for more inspiration: The incredible transformation of a bare home.