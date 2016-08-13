The brilliant transformation of a Japanese home

Smart checked mosaic tiles now line the walls of the bathroom for a trendier look and feel, while dark wooden accents offer some much needed contrast. The under-sink cabinet and shelves look much more contemporary, stylish and cutting edge. The new fixtures are also more fashionable and the long mirror now makes the small bathroom appear spacious and breathable.

The sophisticated, cosy and chic transformation of this once bare and uninspiring Japanese apartment has left us impressed. Hope it has given tons of ideas to you too!