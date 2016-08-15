The perfect Asian-style family home

Here's another stunning dream house for you today—you're welcome! The handiwork of WSM Architects, the house is an erstwhile honey farm (essentially beekeeping premises) from the 80s that's been abandoned for ages. Today, it has been converted into a residential house that radiates both comfort and luxury. The house is considerably spacious and incorporates traditional elements in a modern style giving it an undeniable charm.

The best part of it all (depending on your preferences!) is the fact that this dreamy country house is set in the midst of a picturesque atmosphere, adjacent to the Lake Sternberg, Germany's fifth-largest freshwater lake (in terms of area occupied). Which is to say, this one's pretty much got it all. Let's take a look, shall we?