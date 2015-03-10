The fabulous world of lounge and banana chairs

Couches are nice, no doubt about it, and you can never go past a good stool. But in our world of myriad design options, why limit yourself to only a few types of sit-down comfort? Why not expand the repertoire a little and really go for it? Whether inside or out, nothing beats a good lounge—banana, chaise longue, or otherwise. Whether indoors, in the confines of a soul nourishing sitting room or living quarters, or the radiance sunburst of an outdoor deck, a solid lounge chair makes a world of difference—not only to the comfort levels of your and your beloved acquaintances, but the aesthetic appeal of your most intimate spaces.
With a quick glance over the following nifty examples of smart home design, you’ll quickly notice how elegant, fun and fresh your choice of seat can instantly make a room or outdoor deck—from vintage to contemporary, old school to beanbag—the choice is yours in the pursuit of supreme comfort. Go for it!
You can just feel the lavish support and relaxation that this decadent black leather lounge seat would give you by simply staring at it and wishing. Replete with plush padded headrest, delightfully contoured for absolute contentment, this lounge is a solid aesthetic addition to the black modern venetian blinds and makes for a striking, yet inviting seating option in any room.
It’s thought that the classic ‘chaise lounge’ originated in Egyptian times, a neat blend of a chair and daybed; Ancient Greeks depicted the gods lazing about on them. This inviting Russian blue toned offering will make you feel, if not like a god, then like royalty. Immaculately upholstered with fine blue fabric, tailored with skill and artistry, arm yourself with a hot tea or long drink, the latest bestseller, glance occasionally through your bay window to the leafy vista outside, and there’s a very good chance that you won’t be getting up for some time, if at all!
Sometimes, the traditional lounge can come across too conservative, too stuffy and single-dimensional for a vibrant rumpus room or relaxation den. In this case, you might look for something a little more casual—something with style, for sure, but even more importantly, a seating option with fun written all over it. There’s no pretences or hesitations with these plush carpet beanbags, poised to be sat on, right by stunning rear view window in order to chill out in the most laid-back way possible.
Just as well, there’ll be times where a room will call for a more considered balance between formal and informal, without losing that sense of fun, invitation and functionality. In broad, versatile spaces like this open plan renovated warehouse apartment setup, chaise-style lounges are the way forward, giving an effortless sense of casual breeziness to the space, while maintaining a sense of decorum and cool. The splash of colour—rose and Carolina blue—contrast with each other, yet work as a team in this configuration, helped out by the neat inclusion of a beige Chesterfield-indented recliner on the polished wood deck. This is the zenith of hip sophistication.
For rooms going for a more minimalist vibe, the inclusion of a well-selected freestanding lounge chair can function not just as a necessary resting station—a spot to kick off the shoes and put up the feet—but as a kind of centrepiece too. Here, the rippled leather brown upholstering of this two piece seat and foot rest unite to form a delightful contrast to the all-white interior, while making a fine statement against the wooden window trim. Just add an elegant reading lamp, and the space is yours for the relaxing!
Have a look at this fantastic indoor sunroom masquerading as a bonafide outdoor space—with a slanted low ceiling and built-in oversize skylight, let your hair down and sun shine in in order to soak it up in style with this spruce, fully adjustable, wide-bed banana lounge duo.
Whereas a couch is usually best for lazing and zoning out, the indoor daybed or seated lounge offers a more cerebral sense of relaxation—a nook for important thinking and deep incubation. Here’s a lovely traditional-modern interior blend, supporting both types of comfort and lounge functionality in the same elegant surrounds. This fully upholstered corner lounge just might be the pick of the bunch for absolute contentment.