The fabulous world of lounge and banana chairs

Couches are nice, no doubt about it, and you can never go past a good stool. But in our world of myriad design options, why limit yourself to only a few types of sit-down comfort? Why not expand the repertoire a little and really go for it? Whether inside or out, nothing beats a good lounge—banana, chaise longue, or otherwise. Whether indoors, in the confines of a soul nourishing sitting room or living quarters, or the radiance sunburst of an outdoor deck, a solid lounge chair makes a world of difference—not only to the comfort levels of your and your beloved acquaintances, but the aesthetic appeal of your most intimate spaces.

With a quick glance over the following nifty examples of smart home design, you’ll quickly notice how elegant, fun and fresh your choice of seat can instantly make a room or outdoor deck—from vintage to contemporary, old school to beanbag—the choice is yours in the pursuit of supreme comfort. Go for it!