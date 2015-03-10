Your browser is out-of-date.

To get a better experience with our home designs, please download other browsers for free. Just click on the icon!

Rooms
Professionals
Magazine
Become a Professional
Premium
Sign out

The fabulous world of lounge and banana chairs

press profile homify press profile homify
homify Modern living room
Loading admin actions …

Couches are nice, no doubt about it, and you can never go past a good stool. But in our world of myriad design options, why limit yourself to only a few types of sit-down comfort? Why not expand the repertoire a little and really go for it? Whether inside or out, nothing beats a good lounge—banana, chaise longue, or otherwise. Whether indoors, in the confines of a soul nourishing sitting room or living quarters, or the radiance sunburst of an outdoor deck, a solid lounge chair makes a world of difference—not only to the comfort levels of your and your beloved acquaintances, but the aesthetic appeal of your most intimate spaces. 

With a quick glance over the following nifty examples of smart home design, you’ll quickly notice how elegant, fun and fresh your choice of seat can instantly make a room or outdoor deck—from vintage to contemporary, old school to beanbag—the choice is yours in the pursuit of supreme comfort. Go for it!

Cosy noir

Details Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern living room
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Details

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

You can just feel the lavish support and relaxation that this decadent black leather lounge seat would give you by simply staring at it and wishing. Replete with plush padded headrest, delightfully contoured for absolute contentment, this lounge is a solid aesthetic addition to the black modern venetian blinds and makes for a striking, yet inviting seating option in any room.

The Russian blue

Brontë Chaise Longue Loaf BedroomSofas & chaise longue
Loaf

Brontë Chaise Longue

Loaf
Loaf
Loaf

It’s thought that the classic ‘chaise lounge’ originated in Egyptian times, a neat blend of a chair and daybed; Ancient Greeks depicted the gods lazing about on them. This inviting Russian blue toned offering will make you feel, if not like a god, then like royalty. Immaculately upholstered with fine blue fabric, tailored with skill and artistry, arm yourself with a hot tea or long drink, the latest bestseller, glance occasionally through your bay window to the leafy vista outside, and there’s a very good chance that you won’t be getting up for some time, if at all!

Beanbag bounty

Referenzprojekt Schmalenbach Design, HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH Modern style bedroom
HOME Schlafen &amp; Wohnen GmbH

HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH
HOME Schlafen &amp; Wohnen GmbH
HOME Schlafen & Wohnen GmbH

Sometimes, the traditional lounge can come across too conservative, too stuffy and single-dimensional for a vibrant rumpus room or relaxation den. In this case, you might look for something a little more casual—something with style, for sure, but even more importantly, a seating option with fun written all over it. There’s no pretences or hesitations with these plush carpet beanbags, poised to be sat on, right by stunning rear view window in order to chill out in the most laid-back way possible.

Striking satisfaction

Souldern road, Dos Architects Dos Architects Modern dining room
Dos Architects

Souldern road

Dos Architects
Dos Architects
Dos Architects

Just as well, there’ll be times where a room will call for a more considered balance between formal and informal, without losing that sense of fun, invitation and functionality. In broad, versatile spaces like this open plan renovated warehouse apartment setup, chaise-style lounges are the way forward, giving an effortless sense of casual breeziness to the space, while maintaining a sense of decorum and cool. The splash of colour—rose and Carolina blue—contrast with each other, yet work as a team in this configuration, helped out by the neat inclusion of a beige Chesterfield-indented recliner on the polished wood deck. This is the zenith of hip sophistication.

Subtle modern elegance

homify Modern living room
homify

homify
homify
homify

For rooms going for a more minimalist vibe, the inclusion of a well-selected freestanding lounge chair can function not just as a necessary resting station—a spot to kick off the shoes and put up the feet—but as a kind of centrepiece too. Here, the rippled leather brown upholstering of this two piece seat and foot rest unite to form a delightful contrast to the all-white interior, while making a fine statement against the wooden window trim. Just add an elegant reading lamp, and the space is yours for the relaxing!

The smart sundeck

TERRACE Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik Modern living room
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

TERRACE

Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik
Esra Kazmirci Mimarlik

Have a look at this fantastic indoor sunroom masquerading as a bonafide outdoor space—with a slanted low ceiling and built-in oversize skylight, let your hair down and sun shine in in order to soak it up in style with this spruce, fully adjustable, wide-bed banana lounge duo.

The thinker’s corner

Alvhem Mäkleri & Interiör - living room Magdalena Kosidlo Scandinavian style living room
Magdalena Kosidlo

Alvhem Mäkleri & Interiör—living room

Magdalena Kosidlo
Magdalena Kosidlo
Magdalena Kosidlo

Whereas a couch is usually best for lazing and zoning out, the indoor daybed or seated lounge offers a more cerebral sense of relaxation—a nook for important thinking and deep incubation. Here’s a lovely traditional-modern interior blend, supporting both types of comfort and lounge functionality in the same elegant surrounds. This fully upholstered corner lounge just might be the pick of the bunch for absolute contentment.

homify 360º: Sumiyoshido, Japan

Need help with your home project?
Get in touch!

Discover home inspiration!

Houses

Houses

Living room

Living room

Kitchen

Kitchen

Bedroom

Bedroom

Garden

Garden

Bathroom

Bathroom

Dining room

Dining room

Pool

Pool

Add SEO element

homify - modify your home

4.5

Browse through millions of photos with the homify app!

DOWNLOAD THE APP FOR FREE
No, Thanks