Incorporating retro furniture into your home

We’re a species that can’t help but look back to the past as much as we look forward. Ever hungry for nostalgia and the nourishing aspects of yesteryear, with rose tinted glasses we pride ourselves on salvaging cherished elements of the past, be it in our fashions, our musical tastes, and most definitely in the way we deck out our homes. Retro furniture and interior style will never lose its appeal in the domestic realm, and the beauty is that nostalgia extends a fair way—it all depends how far back you want to go. Here’s some timely examples of great retro fit-outs, from roaring 20s vanity to 50s chrome and colour, to delightful 60s subversion!

Cast your eye over these nifty inspirations, take a trip back in time and choose what you’d like to make a hip, retro statement in your home interior